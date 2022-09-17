Read full article on original website
Henry Martin hoping to keep proving himself to make Mexico's World Cup roster
Club America’s forward Henry Martin will now have the opportunity to prove himself once again in an international level.
The best goals of MLS week 32 - ranked
Only two weeks left in the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, and things are heating up. In the East, it was an MVP showdown between Hany Mukhtar and Sebastian Driussi. Though each player scored a goal, the Nashville SC figure maintains the lead in the Golden Boot race at a whopping 23 goals. The West saw plenty of action as well, with a classic Chicharito goal and stunning Julian Gressel strike to round out week 32.
Walker Zimmerman insists USMNT looking to show quality despite lack of World Cup experience
The United States Men's National Team touched down in Germany this week as they gear up for a crucial pair of friendlies in their World Cup preparations. Gregg Berhalter's side face Japan in Dusseldorf on Friday before heading to Murcia, Spain, to play Saudi Arabia on Tuesday in the USMNT's final pair of fixtures before their World Cup return against Wales in November.
Red Bull Salzburg 'expect' Christoph Freund to stay despite Chelsea agreement
Red Bull Salzburg have commented on Chelsea's pursuit of sporting director Christoph Freund.
Robert Lewandowski claims Barcelona transfer boosts his Ballon d'Or chances
Robert Lewandowski has admitted the path to winning the Ballon d'Or is 'shorter' at Barcelona than Bayern Munich.
England predicted lineup vs Italy - Nations League
Predicting the England lineup to face Italy in the Nations League.
Danny Leyva close to securing Mexican passport as Sounders midfielder considers international future
Seattle Sounders midfielder Danny Leyva is close to securing a Mexican passport as he continues to consider his international future, sources tell 90min. After an injury-hit 2020 campaign, Leyva has rallied over the past two years to play 40 MLS regular-season matches. During that time, the Nevada native ranks third among Sounders players for middle-third possessions won per 90 minutes (3.99), fourth for completed passes (49.37), and fifth for final-third passes completed (12.52).
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Premier League goals of the week: Gameweek 8
The best goals from gameweek 8 of the Premier League.
Gareth Bale happy with LAFC 'plan' as he prepares for World Cup with Wales
Gareth Bale has revealed he's happy with the progress he's making with LAFC as he continues to build up fitness for Wales' World Cup campaign later this year. The 33-year-old made an eyebrow-raising move to the Black and Gold following a glittering spell in Spain with Real Madrid in order to stay sharp ahead of Qatar 2022.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - August
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for August.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati continues to struggle with injuries after fresh setback
Barcelona have confirmed a fresh injury blow for key midfielder Aitana Bonmati.
Thiago fighting for World Cup spot following latest Spain snub
Liverpool midfielder Thiago is facing an uphill battle to make Spain's World Cup squad after being snubbed by Luis Enrique once again.
England launch kits & join OneLove campaign for 2022 World Cup
England is one of many nations to join the Netherlands' OneLove campaign for the 2022 World Cup.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The fastest players in Ultimate Team
The fastest players on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
Tottenham increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's pursuit of Harry Kane
Tottenham Hotspur are becoming increasingly concerned by Bayern Munich's interest in star striker Harry Kane, 90min understands.
Premier League clubs to discuss revamps for cup competitions
The FA Cup and League Cup could be set for more revamps as the top Premier League clubs continue to lobby for change.
Barcelona announce €98m profit for 2021/22 season
Barcelona made a €98m profit in the 2021/22 season.
