Only two weeks left in the 2022 Major League Soccer campaign, and things are heating up. In the East, it was an MVP showdown between Hany Mukhtar and Sebastian Driussi. Though each player scored a goal, the Nashville SC figure maintains the lead in the Golden Boot race at a whopping 23 goals. The West saw plenty of action as well, with a classic Chicharito goal and stunning Julian Gressel strike to round out week 32.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO