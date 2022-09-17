Read full article on original website
Red Oak man booked for assault
(Red Oak) -- A Red Oak man is in custody following his arrest Tuesday evening. The Red Oak Police Department says 35-year-old Thomas James Delgado was arrested shortly after 8:25 p.m. for domestic abuse assault impeding air or blood flow -- an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Delgado's arrest follows an investigation after officers responded to a domestic disturbance call shortly after 8:05 p.m. in the 200 block of South 2nd Street in Red Oak.
Council Bluffs man arrested on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Council Bluffs man was arrested in Red Oak early Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 48-year-old Alan Scott Desantiago was arrested shortly after 1:40 a.m. for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, and operating while intoxicated 1st offense. Authorities say Desantiago's arrest comes after officers conducted a traffic stop near Highway 48 and Ratliff Road.
2 Glenwood suspects arrested on Mills County warrants
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Police Department reports a pair of warrant arrests from earlier this week in unrelated incidents. Glenwood Police say 35-year-old Jeffrey Neppl of Glenwood was arrested Monday on a Mills County warrant. Neppl was taken to the Mills County Jail and held on $2,000 cash or surety...
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
2 arrests reported in Mills County Monday
(Glenwood) -- The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports a pair of Monday arrests in unrelated incidents. The Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Daniel Charles Meggison of Malvern was arrested on a warrant for first degree harassment and interference with officials acts shortly after 1:05 p.m. on Pierce Street in Council Bluffs.
Rural Clarinda man arrested for OWI
(Clarinda) -- A suspect is in custody on OWI charges following their Thursday arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 54-year-old Jeffrey Darrell Gray of rural Clarinda was arrested for operating while intoxicated 2nd offense. Authorities say Gray's arrest stems from an investigation into a traffic stop near the intersection of 250th Street and Highway 71.
Shenandoah woman booked on pair of charges
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah woman is in custody for multiple charges following her arrest Friday. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 34-year-old Jennifer Rose Elliott was arrested for interference with officials acts while deputies were attempting to serve a court order at Elliott's residence in Shenandoah. Additionally, after Elliott was taken to the Page County Jail, authorities say Elliott assaulted a jailer during the booking process and was charged with assault on persons in certain occupations.
Texas man booked on multiple charges in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- A Texas man was arrested in Red Oak Tuesday morning. The Red Oak Police Department says 39-year-old Blair Alder Redd of Lampasas, Texas was arrested shortly after 11:15 a.m. at 1200 East Senate Avenue in Red Oak. Authorities say Redd was charged with 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree criminal mischief, and public intoxication.
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrest Report
(Harlan) The Harlan Police Department released its latest arrest report from September 1 through September 10. 9-1-22-Bayliee Ranae Rutherford, age 20, Harlan, IA, was arrested following a traffic stop on 12th St. Rutherford was transported to the Shelby County Jail and charged with Driving While License Denied, Suspended, Canceled or Revoked, Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability, and Operating Non-Registered Vehicle.
WOWT
Stabbing, arrest at Omaha shelter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police say a 51-year-old man was assaulted and stabbed at the Sienna Francis House men’s shelter just before 8 p.m. Monday. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The shelter is located at 17th and Nicholas streets. Officers found...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on warrants. Daniel Charles Meggison, 39, of Malvern, was arrested Monday on a warrant for Harassment 1st and Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $2,300. Breeanne May Fallin, 37, of Corning, was arrested Monday on a warrant...
Shenandoah man booked on Page County warrant
(Clarinda) -- A Shenandoah man is in custody following his arrest last week. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 18-year-old Clayton Michael Kenne Tillman was arrested Tuesday on a Page County warrant for violation of probation stemming from the original charge of a sex offender registry violation. Tillman was taken...
WOWT
Fremont County man arrested for domestic abuse allegedly taunted authorities online
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Iowa man wanted for a domestic disturbance was arrested after allegedly taunting the authorities on social media. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old Jeremy Rhoades was arrested on Sept. 7. Rhoades was wanted in connection to a domestic disturbance that occurred...
Shenandoah woman arrested following altercation
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah woman was arrested following an incident Saturday evening. According to the Shenandoah Police Department, authorities were dispatched to 1000 7th Ave for a physical altercation. Upon arrival, officers were advised of a female armed with a stun gun or taser. Upon investigation, 47-year-old Jennifer Archer of...
News Channel Nebraska
Law enforcement reports burglary, DUIs over AppleJack Festival
NEBRASKA CITY – Rescue squads and law enforcement had a busy AppleJack weekend in Nebraska City. A 39-year-old Talmage woman was arrested for contempt of court and a 20-year-old Nebraska City man was arrested on a warrant. There were four driving under the influence arrests involving a 20-year-old Omaha...
Fremont County Arrest Report
(Sidney) The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office released a long list of arrests. Most recently, Fremont County Deputies arrested 34-year-old Blake Tobin of Sidney on Sunday for Domestic Abuse, 3rd Offense, Interference with Official Acts, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. He is held on no bond. *Deputies arrested 64-year-old...
Essex man booked for OWI
(Clarinda) -- An Essex man faces charges following his weekend arrest. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says 27-year-old Kaleb Michael Kelley was arrested for operating while intoxicated 3rd offense in the 1900 block of E Avenue. Authorities say the arrest stems from an accident investigation in that area. Kelley was...
