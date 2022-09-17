ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area

DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
DENVER, CO
KRDO

New indoor pickleball courts coming to Colorado Springs in October

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new indoor pickleball facility is coming to Colorado Springs in October. Springs Pickleball will be located on the west side of I-25, between Garden of the Gods Rd and Fillmore St, at 780 Vondelpark Dr. It will be housed in a 25-thousand-square-foot building formerly occupied by Trampoline World.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's almost time for the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Created to promote Pueblo County's rich agriculture, the festival has become an opportunity to enjoy music, competitions, street vendors, and, of course, chiles. The Pueblo Chile Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23, and lasts through Sept. 25. Below are the The post 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest

PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
PUEBLO, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pueblo Chile Festival expected to draw 150,000 visitors this weekend

The sweet, spicy aroma of roasting chile peppers will permeate the southern Colorado air this weekend during the 28th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. Located downtown along Union Avenue, the lively celebration promotes the city’s rich agriculture and passion for the prized chiles. Along with local fresh products for sale, there will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking demonstrations, eating competitions, a chihuahua parade and a balloon fest. Between 150,000 and 160,000 are expected to attend Friday through Sunday. ...
PUEBLO, CO
heartoftherockiesradio.com

False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools

Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Lake Pueblo State Park hosting Stargazing Night this weekend

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can take a tour of the night sky this weekend at Lake Pueblo State Park. The park is hosting Stargazing Night on Saturday, featuring the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society. The event will be located at the visitor's center and will feature a presentation in the...
PUEBLO, CO
9NEWS

Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Air Force to play Army in Denver in 2023

DENVER — Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next year. The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, the program announced Sunday. The game's kickoff time, as well...
DENVER, CO
KXRM

FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe

COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
OutThere Colorado

'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak

According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
Denver local news

