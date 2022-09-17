Read full article on original website
Free Tours of the McAllister House, One of the Oldest Homes in Colorado Springs, on Saturday (September 24th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
4 fall fests to explore in DougCo this seasonNatasha LovatoParker, CO
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo 24-hour Giraffe Baby Camera Starts Today (September 19th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
A Swarm of Butterflies and Dragonflies Have Landed in Colorado SpringsColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Cafe Rio opening new locations in Denver area
DENVER — The home of Sweet Pork Barbacoa has announced it will open two new locations in Colorado this fall. Cafe Rio Mexican Grill plans to open new restaurants in Greenwood Village and Highlands Ranch, bringing its total to 10 locations in Colorado. A grand opening for a restaurant...
A guide to the Pikes Peak Regional Airshow this weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Pikes Peak Regional Airshow takes flight over the skies of southern Colorado this weekend. The show will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25 at Colorado Springs Airport (COS). The Air Force Wings of Blue will jump from the 98 Flight Training...
KRDO
Nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Atlanta to begin summer of 2023
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning in the summer of 2023, the Colorado Springs Airport will begin offering nonstop flights to Atlanta. According to the CSA, Delta Air Lines will provide the flights effective June 6, 2023, with service from Atlanta beginning June 5, 2023. “We cannot express how excited...
KRDO
New indoor pickleball courts coming to Colorado Springs in October
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A new indoor pickleball facility is coming to Colorado Springs in October. Springs Pickleball will be located on the west side of I-25, between Garden of the Gods Rd and Fillmore St, at 780 Vondelpark Dr. It will be housed in a 25-thousand-square-foot building formerly occupied by Trampoline World.
28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's almost time for the 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival. Created to promote Pueblo County's rich agriculture, the festival has become an opportunity to enjoy music, competitions, street vendors, and, of course, chiles. The Pueblo Chile Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23, and lasts through Sept. 25. Below are the The post 28th Annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival begins Friday, Sept. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
WATCH: Video of apparent aircraft east of Colorado Springs 9/20/22
KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
New indoor pickleball complex coming to Colorado Springs' northwest side
Pickleball is in and trampolines are out on Colorado Springs' northwest side. Springs Pickleball, an indoor complex that will offer eight full-size courts and amenities such as a players lounge, gym and private party room, will open next month at 780 Vondelpark Drive, southwest of Interstate 25 and Garden of the Gods Road.
Littleton woman, 23, last known to be in Granite on Sunday is missing
A woman who was last seen on Sunday in Granite is now missing, police say. Call Littleton Det. Christina Goodman at 303-795-3896 if you know where she is.
Chile & Frijoles Festival to host balloon glow and jalapeño eating contest
PUEBLO — The 28th annual Pueblo Chile and Frijoles Festival is ready to heat things up in Southern Colorado, as the popular event will kick off on Friday, Sept. 23 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 25. According to the Greater Pueblo Chamber of Commerce, the event was established “…to promote the purchasing of local […]
Pueblo Chile Festival expected to draw 150,000 visitors this weekend
The sweet, spicy aroma of roasting chile peppers will permeate the southern Colorado air this weekend during the 28th annual Pueblo Chile & Frijoles Festival. Located downtown along Union Avenue, the lively celebration promotes the city’s rich agriculture and passion for the prized chiles. Along with local fresh products for sale, there will be live entertainment, street vendors, cooking demonstrations, eating competitions, a chihuahua parade and a balloon fest. Between 150,000 and 160,000 are expected to attend Friday through Sunday. ...
Last Chance to See Patrick Marold's Incredible Windmill Project in Colorado Springs
The Windmill Project by Patrick MaroldPhoto by the author. (Colorado Springs, CO) At the base of Austin Bluffs Open Space near Pulpit Rock, there is an outdoor art installation called The Windmill Project. This impressive array has 2000 eight-foot tall polycarbonate tubes with LED lights and wind-activated turbines.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
False Threats Trigger Lockdowns at Multiple Colorado Schools
Multiple schools across Colorado received false threats Tuesday (Sep. 19) that caused many to be placed on lockdown. Alamosa High School received a call yesterday, as did a Colorado Springs school, and a Montrose County school. Alamosa High School commented on Facebook reporting that Alamosa Police received a phone call...
KRDO
Lake Pueblo State Park hosting Stargazing Night this weekend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- You can take a tour of the night sky this weekend at Lake Pueblo State Park. The park is hosting Stargazing Night on Saturday, featuring the Southern Colorado Astronomical Society. The event will be located at the visitor's center and will feature a presentation in the...
Bark beetle outbreak hits Denver following drought
CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — A homeowner in Cherry Hills Village noticed that his 90-foot spruce tree wasn't looking so good this spring. By August, the tree was almost completely dead. Denver Commercial Property Services (DCPS) told him that insects had killed it and the tree should be removed...
Air Force to play Army in Denver in 2023
DENVER — Air Force Academy and Army will play a football game at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver next year. The Air Force Falcons will host the matchup as a home game on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, the program announced Sunday. The game's kickoff time, as well...
FOUND: Missing Colorado Springs woman found safe
COLORADO SPRINGS — A 59-year-old woman who was reported as missing in western Colorado Springs earlier this month, has been found safe according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). CSPD said on Tuesday, Sept. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that Leonor Enriquez has been found safe, and thanked the community for its assistance. On Sept. […]
'Cliffed-out' climber rescued on dangerous Colorado peak
According to a report from Custer County Search and Rescue, a 'cliffed-out' climber was saved after getting off-route on the notorious Crestone Needle mountain in Colorado's Sangre de Cristo Range. A 'cliffed-out' situation occurs when a climber moves into terrain where they are unable to safely proceed or backtrack, thus, they can become stuck.
KKTV
It’s a BOY! Name the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s hoglet for a chance to meet him!
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Have you every wanted to get up close and personal with a baby hog???. Now’s your chance! All you have to do is put your thinking cap on and come up with the perfect name for this little cutie!. (Look at this face! How...
KRDO
Data shows increase in Colorado Springs violent crime rate, surpassing national average
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- United Way released its Peak Progress Quality of Life Indicators (QLI) report Wednesday morning, showing an increase in the rate of violent crimes over a five-year period. The data shows that from 2015 to 2020, violent crime rates rose by 35%. While the city's violent...
Multiple schools in Colorado receive unfounded threats, terrifying parents
It was a terrifying afternoon for students, teachers and parents in four Colorado school districts who were the victims of false active shooter reports. "PLEASE. PLEASE. PLEASE PRAY FOR MY GRANDSON," wrote Juanita Tacket, of Alamosa, on her Facebook page. Tacket's fear turned out to be for nothing. Unfounded reports...
