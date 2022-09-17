ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Star Families Memorial Monument built in Sandy

By Ryan Bittan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – The city of Sandy is dedicating a Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to be built, which will be the third in the state of Utah.

These monuments honor the families of servicemen and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the military.

A dedication celebration is scheduled for September 17, 2022 at 11 a.m.

The site location will be at Sandy City Hall, located at 10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy, UT 84070.

The monuments are a two-sided tribute made of black granite, with one side bearing the words, “Gold Star Families Memorial Monument, a tribute to Gold Star Families and Relatives who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom,” and the other side displaying scenes etched on each of the four panels: “Homeland, Family, Patriot and Sacrifice.”

These features are meant to tell each community’s unique story based upon the Pillars of the Foundation .

At the center of the tribute is a silhouette of a saluting service member, which represents the Legacy of the Loved Ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

The Gold Star Family Memorial was created by Medal of Honor Recipient Hershel “Woody” Williams to remember those families who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“Dying for freedom isn’t the worst thing that can happen. Being forgotten is,” said Georgie Carter-Krell (Mother of Posthumous Medal of Honor Recipient Pfc. Bruce W. Carter, USMCD – Florida).

Click here to donate to the Sandy City memorial monument.

Any excess funds raised for this Gold Star Families Memorial Monument Project will be used to further the mission to honor and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy of their loved ones.

IN THIS ARTICLE
