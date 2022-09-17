ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Knox Pages

'An exceptional individual and community leader': Local, state officials reflect on legacy of Jim Buchwald

MOUNT VERNON -- Jim Buchwald began Ariel Corporation in his Mount Vernon basement in 1966. He had an Atlas lathe; a small, hand-cranked rotary table; and a vertical drill. Fifty-six years later, the company is not only Knox County's largest employer, but also the world’s leading manufacturer of reciprocating separable natural gas compressors, serving as a key cog in the global energy industry.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Delaware State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Delaware, OH
City
Mount Vernon, OH
Mount Vernon, OH
Government
Knox Pages

Knox County schools react to state report card results

MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers

MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast probes how to talk about trauma

MOUNT VERNON — Hope Through Trauma -- that was the theme of Wednesday morning's Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the Woodward Opera House. Mayor Matt Starr gathered alongside Knox County police chaplains, local judges and village administrators to dive into the topic of trauma.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sludge
Knox Pages

Edwin Lee Davidson

Edwin Lee Davidson, 74 of Mount Vernon, died September 19, 2022, at Knox County Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio.Born March 3, 1948, in Newark, Ohio to Dwight and Norma Davidson, Ed was graduated from East Knox High School in 1967, where he played baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs. He...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Knox Pages

Cole Lee Hoeflich

Cole Lee Hoeflich, 30, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Workman Cemetery, Danville with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
Knox Pages

Fahrenheit 451: Teen MakerSpace Movie Night!

“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Teen MakerSpace Movie Night! Patrons age 13-18 are welcome to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Charles A. Farson

Charles Anthony Farson, 69, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 9, 1953. Charles served 6 years in the Ohio National Guard and over 20 years with the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
MOUNT VERNON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy