Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Knox Pages
'An exceptional individual and community leader': Local, state officials reflect on legacy of Jim Buchwald
MOUNT VERNON -- Jim Buchwald began Ariel Corporation in his Mount Vernon basement in 1966. He had an Atlas lathe; a small, hand-cranked rotary table; and a vertical drill. Fifty-six years later, the company is not only Knox County's largest employer, but also the world’s leading manufacturer of reciprocating separable natural gas compressors, serving as a key cog in the global energy industry.
Knox Pages
Sherrod Brown: Support of law enforcement will rebuild trust with communities
We have seen too many tragedies in Ohio and around the country that have broken the trust between law enforcement and the communities they swear an oath to protect and serve. The arrival of an officer on the scene should be a cause for relief – not more anxiety.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon FFA sends 10 members to district event
MOUNT VERNON -- The Mount Vernon FFA Chapter competed in the county and district forestry competitions. There were 260 FFA members from around the state that competed in these competitions.
Knox Pages
Mount Vernon BOE schedules meeting to accept bids on construction projects
MOUNT VERNON — Mount Vernon City Schools board of education scheduled a special board meeting for Sept. 30 at 8:30 a.m. to accept bids for two major construction projects: the replacement of the high school roof and the construction of the new health center. Earlier in September, bidders took...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Knox Pages
Lunchtime Chat: Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451, Public Library of Mount Vernon & Knox County
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Lunchtime chat about Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451 with PLMVKC...
Knox Pages
Knox County schools react to state report card results
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County schools varied in results when statewide report cards were released. The county's five public schools ranged from five to one stars with room to grow in their own respective categories. The report card has five categories: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation, and early literacy.
Knox Pages
Knox County JFS partners With Interchurch for back-to-school vouchers
MOUNT VERNON – Knox County Department of Job & Family Services paired with long-time partner Interchurch Food Pantry to distribute Back-to-School vouchers for the 2022-2023 school year. The $100 vouchers were distributed at a variety of locations within the county. In total, 549 applications (families) were processed by JFS...
Knox Pages
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast probes how to talk about trauma
MOUNT VERNON — Hope Through Trauma -- that was the theme of Wednesday morning's Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the Woodward Opera House. Mayor Matt Starr gathered alongside Knox County police chaplains, local judges and village administrators to dive into the topic of trauma.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Knox Pages
Edwin Lee Davidson
Edwin Lee Davidson, 74 of Mount Vernon, died September 19, 2022, at Knox County Hospital in Mount Vernon, Ohio.Born March 3, 1948, in Newark, Ohio to Dwight and Norma Davidson, Ed was graduated from East Knox High School in 1967, where he played baseball and basketball for the Bulldogs. He...
Knox Pages
Fahrenheit 451 Online Book Discussion: Banned Books Week at the Public Library
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Join us for an online book discussion of Fahrenheit 451...
Knox Pages
'I'm mean, I'm green': Shrek Jr. is set to open this weekend in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON — For Janis Stone, the arts is the lifeblood of the community. “I think the arts community makes or break the community," Stone said. "People in the arts yes are far more engaged, far more tolerant."
Knox Pages
Cole Lee Hoeflich
Cole Lee Hoeflich, 30, of Fredericktown passed away on Sunday, September 18, 2022. The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Dowds Chapel, 201 Newark Rd., Mount Vernon. A graveside service will be held at 11a.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Workman Cemetery, Danville with Rev. Ruth Douglas officiating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knox Pages
Fahrenheit 451: Teen MakerSpace Movie Night!
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Teen MakerSpace Movie Night! Patrons age 13-18 are welcome to...
Knox Pages
Charles A. Farson
Charles Anthony Farson, 69, of Mount Vernon passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 9, 1953. Charles served 6 years in the Ohio National Guard and over 20 years with the Mount Vernon Fire Department.
Knox Pages
Centerburg boys golf clinches 4th straight KMAC title with historic performance
MOUNT VERNON -- Not many high school athletes get to be four-time conference champions. Dallas Cornett joined this elite class Saturday.
Comments / 0