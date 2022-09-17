Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Fairfield California records 117 F during west coast heat waveJames PatrickFairfield, CA
Attempted Kidnapping Near Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, Says SuperintendentThomas SmithLafayette, CA
The happiest city in America is located in California, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
2 men arrested in shooting at Pleasant Hill park
PLEASANT HILL -- Police arrested two 19-year-old men in a shooting earlier this month at a park in Pleasant Hill, the department announced Tuesday. The shooting happened on Sept. 9 at about 10:55 p.m. at Pleasant Oaks Park on Santa Barbara Road. Police said a group of juveniles told officers at the scene they were shot at by two unknown persons who fled in a black sedan.Multiple shell casings were recovered at the scene along with several bullets that hit buildings and vehicles, police said. No one was hurt.Investigators determined one of the suspects was Saul Jimenez of Antioch. After obtaining...
eastcountytoday.net
Pleasant Hill Police Arrest Shooting Suspects in Antioch and Pittsburg
On September 9th at around 10:55 p.m. Pleasant Hill Police Department investigated a reported shooting in Pleasant Oaks Park. When police arrived, there were several teens at the scene who claimed to have been shot at by two unknown people who fled in a black sedan. Multiple shell casings were...
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows carload of shooters in deadly double homicide in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video circulating on social media shows customers outside Layalina restaurant in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. Within moments, a white car – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – pulls up and several people inside open fire. Two men were killed. "At this time, we are uncertain...
Man suffers 7 head wounds in armed robbery in El Cerrito
A man was attacked and had his bicycle stolen while out walking on Sunday, according to a Nixle report from El Cerrito Police Department.
Hayward man convicted of killing wife in front of daughter
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) — A Hayward man is facing prison time after a jury found him guilty of stabbing his wife to death in front of their horrified 11-year-old daughter in 2020. Elmer Ugarte, 42, was convicted earlier this month of second-degree murder for the death of his wife, Maria “Lupe” Hernandez. Ugarte and Hernandez […]
SFPD quadruples reward in 2016 cold case murder
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Francisco Police Department has quadrupled the reward for solving a 2016 double murder from $25,000 to $100,000. A sketch shows a person of interest in the deaths of Lindsay Elaine McCollum, 27, and Eddie Wayne Tate, 51, also known as Tennessee. The SFPD stated that those who provide information […]
30-year-old fatally shot in Vallejo; city's 20th homicide of the year
VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating the city's 20th homicide this year, the department announced on Monday. Officers responded at 11:47 a.m. to the 2600 block of Solano Avenue after getting reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 30-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but died from his injuries. The motive and circumstances of the shooting are currently under investigation and the name of the victim has not been released. Anyone who may have information about this shooting is asked to contact Officer Bill Carpenter at (707) 651-7146 or Officer Daniel Callison at (707) 648-4533.
Palo Alto police release photo of suspect sought in home burglary
PALO ALTO -- Investigators released a surveillance photo Tuesday of a suspect in a home burglary over the weekend, hoping the public can help identify the man. According to the Palo Alto police, the burglary was reported around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Lowell Avenue, where a resident reported hearing an alarm and then looked outside to see three suspects running to a parked car and then speeding away in it.Officers responded and determined that a nearby home with no one inside it had been burglarized, with the suspects kicking open a side door and...
UPDATE: 3 killed, 4 wounded in shootings during violent night in Oakland
OAKLAND -- Three people were killed and at least four others wounded Monday in a flurry of unrelated shootings during a violent night on the streets of Oakland, authorities said.Oakland police said the first deadly shootings took place at 7:45 p.m. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation for multiple rounds fired in the 3100 block of Telegraph Ave. in the Pill Hill neighborhood.Upon arrival, officers located two gunshot victims -- both men, one 27-years-old and a 57-year-old. The officers and firefighters rendered medical aid, but unfortunately both victims died at the scene. A third victim -- a 19-year-old male --...
Police search for suspect in Sacramento armed robberies
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento police are searching for a man suspected of robbing three convenience stores at gunpoint in October 2021. Police identified the suspect as 43-year-old Kevin Maurice Brawley. According to police, Brawley pointed a gun at employees at each store and demanded money. After being identified as a suspect, police said a […]
35 pounds of meth, thousands in cash recovered in San Jose; 3 arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested for possessing firearms after serving a search warrant that led to a drug bust on Tuesday, San Jose Police Department Assistant Chief Paul Joseph announced on Twitter. Police recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine, five handguns, thousands in cash, burglary tools and other stolen property. Two of […]
Woman arrested for stealing $5,000 of goods from Antioch charter school
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for stealing from an Antioch school on Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department (APD) said on Facebook. Police said the woman stole $5,000 of goods from Rocketship Delta Prep. Police received a call from school staff Tuesday morning that the school, located at 1700 Cavallo Road, had been […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Fleeing From Police Hit and Killed on San Mateo Bridge: CHP
A man fleeing from authorities on the Peninsula died Wednesday morning after he was struck by two cars on the Hayward side of the San Mateo Bridge, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP issued a Sig-alert for all eastbound lanes blocked on eastbound Highway 92 west of the...
eastcountytoday.net
Antioch Police Catch Homeless Woman Who Stole $5k in Items from Rocketship School
On Tuesday, the Antioch Police Department responded to a report of a theft that had occurred at Rocketship Charter School on Cavallo Road in the City of Antioch. According to staff at the school, it had reported that the campus had been broken into and several things had been stolen.
Sheriff: ‘possible’ road rage incident ends in homicide
Alameda County Sheriff's Office is reporting a homicide that may have been a result of road rage, according to a tweet from ACSO.
Police find assault weapons, gang markings in search
Four people were arrested after police found multiple firearms during the execution of two search warrants across the Bay Area on Friday, according to a press release from San Francisco Police Department.
SF man identified as victim who died in Oakland shooting earlier this month
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Dominique Miles has been identified by police as the man who died following a shooting earlier this month in Oakland. Miles, 40, of San Francisco, died in a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 8 in the 300 block of 27th Street near Westlake Middle School. Officers responded following the […]
Multiple home burglaries reported in Hillsborough in September
HILLSBOROUGH -- Police in Hillsborough are investigating four residential burglaries within the last week-and-a-half, with at least one involving multiple burglary suspects.The first happened between Sept. 8 and Sept.13 at a home on the 2800 block of Churchill Drive. Hillsborough police said an unknown number of suspects shattered a rear window leading into a living room. While bedroom areas and a home office were disturbed, it was unknown if anything was stolen.Another burglary happened on Sept.15 at a home on Mountain Wood Court. Officers responding to a burglary alarm at the address found glass panes broken out of a rear...
Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
Brentwood police urge caution after woman robbed in broad daylight outside bank
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Brentwood police have cautioned people to “please remain vigilant at all times” after a woman was robbed outside of a bank Monday afternoon. According to a social media post from the City of Brentwood Police Department, officers responded to a Bank of America located at 6261 Lone Tree Way just before […]
