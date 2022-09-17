ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Chesterfield Police say man they believe ran after killing a motorcyclist is now in custody

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 4 days ago
CHESTERFIELD — The man county police allege was the driver of a dump truck that killed a motorcyclist earlier in the week and then fled the scene is now in custody.

According to an email from Chesterfield Police, Elvin D. McCray, 46, of Richmond, was apprehended Friday. He has been charged with one count of felony hit-and-run, driving on a revoked license and driving without a commercial driver's license.

He is being held without bond in the Chesterfield County Jail.

The motorcyclist, Wade G. Bibey, 21 of Chester, was killed instantly when his bike was hit by the truck shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday on state Route 10 near Lucy Corr Boulevard in the courthouse area. Witnesses told police that after the truck struck the motorcycle, its driver stopped and ran from the scene.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Ron
4d ago

Whomever he was driving for without a commercial license should be sued out of business for being so reckless. He should be in jail for at least life. Habitual criminals.

