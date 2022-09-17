Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
Child Passenger Safety Week seat check events happening across Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – This week, Idaho has multiple dates and locations for parents and caregivers to check their car seats for proper installation. In 2021, five children under the age of 7 were killed in crashes in Idaho. Four of those children were unrestrained. “It is so important...
kidnewsradio.com
COVID-19 UPDATES: 500 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 500 new COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths over the weekend. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since...
kidnewsradio.com
Idaho gas prices drop 6 cents as summer winds down
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fall is in the air and at the gas pump. According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular dropped by another six cents this week as the summer draws to a close. “With the return of school and other responsibilities, Idaho families have...
