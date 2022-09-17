Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Print New 2022 Lows Amid ‘Atrocious’ Stock Market Performance, According to Top Analyst
A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting new bear market lows for Bitcoin (BTC) as the equities markets struggle to generate any bullish momentum. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that it makes sense for Bitcoin to be consolidating at current levels as he says the bull market high of 2017 has been providing support for the leading cryptocurrency.
Analyst Says Solana (SOL) Has Potential for Explosive Gains Next Bull Run – Here Are His Price Targets
A popular crypto strategist is analyzing Solana’s (SOL) potential price path in relation to Bitcoin’s (BTC) possible explosion during the next bull market. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers unveils to his 444,000 subscribers a strategy for predicting Solana’s value in the future.
Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator
Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster
Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
Here’s What Ava Labs CEO John Wu Thinks Is Most Interesting in Crypto Industry Right Now
Ava Labs CEO John Wu is unveiling what he believes is the most interesting innovation in the crypto industry right now. In a new interview with Real Vision Media, Wu tells macro guru Raoul Pal that the tokenization of real-world assets is the most intriguing aspect of the crypto industry.
Analyst Gives Big Downward Price Target for Bitcoin (BTC) As Crypto Markets Turn Red
The widely followed host of DataDash is predicting that Bitcoin (BTC) will go down fast and hard, reaching new bear market lows. Crypto analyst Nicholas Merten tells his 514,000 YouTube subscribers that BTC is going to drop to a minimum of around $14,000 – an approximate 27% drop from BTC’s current level around $19,000.
Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin
A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
Coinbase Announces Support for Three Ethereum (ETH) Altcoins, Sparking Several Crypto Rallies
Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced support for three Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins as the digital asset market faces ongoing downward pressure. According to an announcement from Coinbase, it is adding decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol Injective (INJ), retail business-focused Pundi X (PUNDIX), and non-fungible token (NFT) platform XMON (XMON) to its trading roster once ideal liquidity conditions are met.
Charles Hoskinson Says There’s No Going Back on Cardano Upgrade, Details Project Outlook for Next Three to Six Months
Cardano (ADA) co-creator Charles Hoskinson says that the next three to six months look really good for the smart contract platform. In a new video update, Hoskinson tells his 315,000 YouTube subscribers that all systems are go for Cardano’s Vasil hard fork upgrade, which is slated to launch this week.
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Regulation Is a National Security Issue – Here’s Why
Coinbase chief executive Brian Armstrong thinks crypto regulation is a matter of national security for the United States. Armstrong says it’s critical for the US to pass crypto regulations that foster domestic innovation. “The US missed on semiconductors and 5G which is now largely manufactured offshore. It can’t afford...
Nasdaq To Offer Institutional Crypto Custody Service With Plans for Expansion: Report
The second-largest stock exchange in the world is reportedly going to offer crypto custody services to institutional investors. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Nasdaq, the world famous New York-based stock exchange, is going to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to blue-chip investors, with plans to expand. The...
Coin Bureau Host Warns of Turbulent Winter Ahead for Crypto Markets, Says High Rates Could Pummel Bitcoin
The host of the Coin Bureau YouTube channel is warning that interest rate hikes will negatively impact crypto assets. The Coin Bureau host tells his 80,300 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could drop by over 35% from the current level as interest rates rise. “Now the higher interest rates climb,...
Huobi Global To List Inery Token on September 28, 2022
Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1,000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies. Inery takes a different approach...
SEC Charges Crypto Influencer, Appears To Suggest All Ethereum (ETH) Transactions Fall Under US Jurisdiction
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is filing charges against crypto influencer Ian Balina for his alleged involvement in the 2018 initial coin offering (ICO) of the SPRK token. In a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas on September 19th, the SEC...
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment
A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
3 Top Cloud Stocks to Buy in September
These stocks are inexpensive and the companies should grow for many years to come.
Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets
What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce zero trading fees on most spot and contract market trading pairs. The no-fee structure was launched in two phases – first on September 16, 2022 (UTC), and then on September 20, 2022 (UTC), for spot and other markets, respectively.
Trader Who Called 2022 Bitcoin Collapse Details Crypto Outlook As FOMC Meeting Arrives
A veteran trader known for calling the last big Bitcoin (BTC) collapse this year is predicting an imminent relief rally in anticipation of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting Wednesday morning. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 525,000 Twitter followers that he’s expecting Bitcoin and the crypto...
Oraichain Labs US Launches With Asset Tokenization Platform That Aims To Broaden Access to Capital Markets
Oraichain Labs US (OLUS), a new fintech startup founded in the United States, is launching with the goal of modernizing and broadening access to capital markets by establishing itself as a leader in asset fractionalization. OLUS will develop a secure, scalable and compliance-focused infrastructure, with the goal of leveraging the...
GEM Digital Limited Commits $50 Million to Inery in Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing
Inery secured $50 million in an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token INR in Q3 of 2022. On September 17, 2022, in Singapore, Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web 3.0.
