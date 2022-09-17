ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin (BTC) Primed To Print New 2022 Lows Amid ‘Atrocious’ Stock Market Performance, According to Top Analyst

A closely followed crypto analyst is predicting new bear market lows for Bitcoin (BTC) as the equities markets struggle to generate any bullish momentum. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt says that it makes sense for Bitcoin to be consolidating at current levels as he says the bull market high of 2017 has been providing support for the leading cryptocurrency.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Here’s the Best-Case Scenario for Ethereum (ETH), According to Its Co-Creator

Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Anthony Di lorio is unveiling what he thinks could be the best-case scenario for the leading smart contract platform. Di Iorio tells Scott Melker in a new interview that Ethereum ideally will bring massive improvements to people’s lives by creating an ecosystem that seeks to provide real value.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Trading App Giant Robinhood Adds Stablecoin US Dollar Coin (USDC) to Roster

Retail trading giant Robinhood just added top stablecoin USD Coin (USDC) to its list of supported digital assets as the platform sees reduced trading activities due to the crypto winter. In a new announcement via Twitter, the company says that the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin is now included in its...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Digital Asset#Cryptocurrency#Defi#Affiliate Marketing#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Evm#Binance#Reef#Mastercard#Cardholders#Canadian#Epns
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Issues Warnings for Avalanche (AVAX), Polygon (MATIC) and One Additional Altcoin

A widely followed crypto analyst is issuing fresh warnings for a trio of altcoins as the markets attempts to recover from a lengthy downtrend. The pseudonymous trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,000 Twitter followers that layer-1 blockchain Avalanche (AVAX) and Ethereum (ETH) scaling solutions Polygon (MATIC) and Optimism (OP) are primed to see downswings.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase Announces Support for Three Ethereum (ETH) Altcoins, Sparking Several Crypto Rallies

Crypto exchange Coinbase has announced support for three Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoins as the digital asset market faces ongoing downward pressure. According to an announcement from Coinbase, it is adding decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol Injective (INJ), retail business-focused Pundi X (PUNDIX), and non-fungible token (NFT) platform XMON (XMON) to its trading roster once ideal liquidity conditions are met.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Commodities & Future
dailyhodl.com

Nasdaq To Offer Institutional Crypto Custody Service With Plans for Expansion: Report

The second-largest stock exchange in the world is reportedly going to offer crypto custody services to institutional investors. According to a new report by Bloomberg, Nasdaq, the world famous New York-based stock exchange, is going to offer Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) to blue-chip investors, with plans to expand. The...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Huobi Global To List Inery Token on September 28, 2022

Inery, a decentralized data system, announces the official listing of its token on Huobi Exchange is set to go live on September 28, 2022. Huobi Exchange is one of the world’s leading crypto exchanges, supporting over 1,000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies. Inery takes a different approach...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP See Surge of Interest As Crypto Markets Dip: Analytics Firm Santiment

A handful of crypto assets are witnessing a surge in social media interest despite the market’s price struggles this week, according to the analytics firm Santiment. Santiment notes Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Polygon (MATIC) have been discussed more online in the past week, while most other crypto assets have been talked about less.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Gate.io Offers Zero-Fee Trading on Spot and Contract Markets

What’s better than low fees? No fees. Gate.io is excited to announce zero trading fees on most spot and contract market trading pairs. The no-fee structure was launched in two phases – first on September 16, 2022 (UTC), and then on September 20, 2022 (UTC), for spot and other markets, respectively.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

GEM Digital Limited Commits $50 Million to Inery in Anticipation of the Coin Launch and Listing

Inery secured $50 million in an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token INR in Q3 of 2022. On September 17, 2022, in Singapore, Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web 3.0.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy