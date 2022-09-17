Read full article on original website
Related
The View’s Sunny Hostin defends Adam Levine over cheating accusations: ‘He’s a rockstar’
The View co-host Sunny Hostin has seemingly excused Adam Levine for having an alleged affair because he is a “rockstar”.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her.Stroh shared multiple screenshots of alleged conversations she had with Levine – who is married to model Behati Prinsloo – attesting to their relationship.On Tuesday (20 September), the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the...
TheGrio.com
New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The goal of TheGrio is to be the news portal that satisfies the desire of African-Americans to stay informed and connected with their community. TheGrio’s editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a unique interest and/or pronounced impact within the national African Americans audience.https://thegrio.com/
Comments / 0