Read full article on original website
Related
The View’s Sunny Hostin defends Adam Levine over cheating accusations: ‘He’s a rockstar’
The View co-host Sunny Hostin has seemingly excused Adam Levine for having an alleged affair because he is a “rockstar”.Levine, 43, made headlines this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh, 23, claimed she had a year-long affair with the singer and that he asked to name his new baby after her.Stroh shared multiple screenshots of alleged conversations she had with Levine – who is married to model Behati Prinsloo – attesting to their relationship.On Tuesday (20 September), the Maroon 5 frontman denied the cheating allegations, writing in a statement that he “did not have an affair” but “crossed the...
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’: Watch First Trailer
Universal Pictures has unveiled the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s anticipated next film “Knock at the Cabin,’ which is based on Paul G. Tremblay’s bestselling 2018 novel “The Cabin at the End of the World.” The movie will release in cinemas on Feb. 3, 2023. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost. “Knock at the Cabin” stars Dave Bautista (“Dune,”...
Comments / 0