Ime Udoka is facing a potentially “significant suspension,” but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics are considering firing him. For those who missed it, Udoka is currently in the middle of a major controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported an “unspecified violation” that could have him getting suspended. No details about the violation were mentioned, but many assume that it is a serious offense considering the lack of information on the situation and the fact the the Boston bosses are discussing a possible punishment.

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO