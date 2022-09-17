ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

ClutchPoints

‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has long been criticized for his health issues. Multiple injuries have held this man back, particularly over the past few years. At this point, it isn’t surprising that AD has been tagged with the “injury-prone” label. ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has come to Davis’ defense, though. She acknowledged […] The post Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics

The details on Ime Udoka’s previously “unspecified violation” of the Boston Celtics’ policy has been revealed, and it has the whole NBA Twitter posting about Nia Long. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” This is a big issue for the franchise since it is a violation of the code of conduct they have.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer

The mystery surrounding Ime Udoka’s violation of Boston Celtics’ team policy didn’t last very long. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the looming suspension for Udoka involves an alleged intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. Via Shams: “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female […] The post Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Chauncey Billups drops truth bomb on Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony in 2003 Draft

The Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world during the 2003 NBA Draft when they decided to pass on Carmelo Anthony as the No. 2 overall pick in favor of 7-foot center Darko Milicic. This remains to be one of the most questionable decisions in the history of the draft, especially considering how Milicic ended up […] The post Chauncey Billups drops truth bomb on Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony in 2003 Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans

The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka’s job status gets clarity amid controversial violation with Celtics

Ime Udoka is facing a potentially “significant suspension,” but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics are considering firing him. For those who missed it, Udoka is currently in the middle of a major controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported an “unspecified violation” that could have him getting suspended. No details about the violation were mentioned, but many assume that it is a serious offense considering the lack of information on the situation and the fact the the Boston bosses are discussing a possible punishment.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Stars dealing with increasingly concerning Jason Robertson situation ahead of training camp

The Dallas Stars are expected to miss the presence of high-scoring forward Jason Robertson when they open training camp Thursday. Robertson is coming off a sensational season with the Stars, but he is still without a new contract. His most recent one expired at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season but because he is […] The post Stars dealing with increasingly concerning Jason Robertson situation ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Ime Udoka scandal ‘scenario’ that has him suspended for entire 2022-2023 season

The Boston Celtics are likely going to begin the defense of their Eastern Conference title without the man who steered them all the way to the NBA Finals from the sidelines. According to the bombshell report dropped by Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday night, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston management for “violation of organizational guidelines.”
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

‘This can be used as receipts later’: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping for a rebound season following their dreadful 2021-22 campaign. However, there is not much optimism surrounding the team. NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared his brutally honest thoughts on the Lakers ahead of the new campaign. “This can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I […] The post ‘This can be used as receipts later’: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba Summer League#Playoff Games#Unlv#The Runnin Rebels
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference

The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to provide the media with what appears to be some juicy details via press conference Tuesday, but that was scuttled just before its scheduled time. The reason for the nixing remains a mystery, paving the way for NBA fans to come up with countless theories, none more common than […] The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival

Jordan Clarkson used to be part of a young Los Angeles Lakers core together with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and D’Angelo Russell, but their names have all vanished from the Lakers’ roster. For Clarkson, though, it all worked out fine for all of them, even if that meant […] The post Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision

Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

