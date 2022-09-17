Read full article on original website
Related
‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs
Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after he came out with some very offensive slurs against the LGBTQ+ community. The 21-year-old received a ton of backlash for his insensitive comments, which prompted an apology from Edwards himself. If you ask Los Angeles Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, however, […] The post ‘An apology is not enough’: Lakers icon Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rips Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards for his homophobic slurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis has long been criticized for his health issues. Multiple injuries have held this man back, particularly over the past few years. At this point, it isn’t surprising that AD has been tagged with the “injury-prone” label. ESPN’s NBA guru Ramona Shelburne has come to Davis’ defense, though. She acknowledged […] The post Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard, Paul George slapped with harsh Anthony Davis reality appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nia Long tweets go viral amidst Ime Udoka scandal with Celtics
The details on Ime Udoka’s previously “unspecified violation” of the Boston Celtics’ policy has been revealed, and it has the whole NBA Twitter posting about Nia Long. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, “Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff.” This is a big issue for the franchise since it is a violation of the code of conduct they have.
Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer
The mystery surrounding Ime Udoka’s violation of Boston Celtics’ team policy didn’t last very long. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the looming suspension for Udoka involves an alleged intimate relationship with a female member of the Celtics staff. Via Shams: “Celtics coach Ime Udoka had an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female […] The post Ime Udoka had an ‘intimate relationship’ with female Celtics staffer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chauncey Billups drops truth bomb on Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony in 2003 Draft
The Detroit Pistons shocked the basketball world during the 2003 NBA Draft when they decided to pass on Carmelo Anthony as the No. 2 overall pick in favor of 7-foot center Darko Milicic. This remains to be one of the most questionable decisions in the history of the draft, especially considering how Milicic ended up […] The post Chauncey Billups drops truth bomb on Pistons passing on Carmelo Anthony in 2003 Draft appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Justin Fields’ message after loss to Packers is sure to piss off Bears fans
The Chicago Bears suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday night, falling once again at the hands of their NFC North rival Green Bay Packers. After the game, quarterback Justin Fields addressed the media, and he made some comments that likely won’t sit well among Bears fans. Speaking to reporters, Fields insinuated that Bears fans aren’t impacted by the losses as much as the players are because “they’re not putting in any work.”
Ime Udoka’s job status gets clarity amid controversial violation with Celtics
Ime Udoka is facing a potentially “significant suspension,” but that doesn’t mean the Boston Celtics are considering firing him. For those who missed it, Udoka is currently in the middle of a major controversy after Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported an “unspecified violation” that could have him getting suspended. No details about the violation were mentioned, but many assume that it is a serious offense considering the lack of information on the situation and the fact the the Boston bosses are discussing a possible punishment.
RELATED PEOPLE
TreVeyon Henderson gets key injury update ahead of Wisconsin game
Ohio State football is off to a perfect 3-0 start this season after blowing out Toledo 77-21 last weekend. But, star running back TreVeyon Henderson appeared to suffer a leg injury, coming out of the locker room with a walking boot following an opening drive TD. Ryan Day spoke about...
Stars dealing with increasingly concerning Jason Robertson situation ahead of training camp
The Dallas Stars are expected to miss the presence of high-scoring forward Jason Robertson when they open training camp Thursday. Robertson is coming off a sensational season with the Stars, but he is still without a new contract. His most recent one expired at the end of the 2021-22 NHL season but because he is […] The post Stars dealing with increasingly concerning Jason Robertson situation ahead of training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ime Udoka scandal ‘scenario’ that has him suspended for entire 2022-2023 season
The Boston Celtics are likely going to begin the defense of their Eastern Conference title without the man who steered them all the way to the NBA Finals from the sidelines. According to the bombshell report dropped by Adrian Wojnarowski Wednesday night, Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing disciplinary action from the Boston management for “violation of organizational guidelines.”
‘This can be used as receipts later’: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster
The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping for a rebound season following their dreadful 2021-22 campaign. However, there is not much optimism surrounding the team. NBA insider Brian Windhorst shared his brutally honest thoughts on the Lakers ahead of the new campaign. “This can be used as receipts later. You can use this against me, I […] The post ‘This can be used as receipts later’: Brian Windhorst drops eye-opening take on how Lakers really feel about roster appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference
The Los Angeles Lakers were supposed to provide the media with what appears to be some juicy details via press conference Tuesday, but that was scuttled just before its scheduled time. The reason for the nixing remains a mystery, paving the way for NBA fans to come up with countless theories, none more common than […] The post Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina drops cryptic IG Story post after canceled press conference appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It made no sense’: Steve Kerr calls major cap on Stephen A. Smith over report blasting Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is entering just his second season in the NBA, but he’s already become material for a Stephen A. Smith hot take. In a recent episode of First Take, the ESPN personality recently revealed that he’s heard of reports about Kuminga’s poor attitude off the court.
Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival
Jordan Clarkson used to be part of a young Los Angeles Lakers core together with the likes of Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle, Lonzo Ball, and D’Angelo Russell, but their names have all vanished from the Lakers’ roster. For Clarkson, though, it all worked out fine for all of them, even if that meant […] The post Jordan Clarkson gets brutally honest on exodus of young stars amid LeBron James’ arrival appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe go full savage on Lakers ‘pretty girl’ Russell Westbrook
It’s safe to say that Fox Sports 1 hosts Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are not very big fans of Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook. However, the pair took their slander to a whole new level on a recent episode of Undisputed as they likened the former league MVP to a “pretty girl.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Celtics Twitter is absolutely dumbfounded over vague Ime Udoka suspension news
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka found himself in hot water after it was revealed he is facing a possible disciplinary action. However, what sent the Twitter world buzzing is the vague reports surrounding it, with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN only saying it is because of an “unspecified violation.”
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on reservations with ‘Greek Freak’ nickname
You have to admit that there are few nicknames in the NBA that are catchier than “Greek Freak.” It also cannot be denied that it does have some negative connotations to it as well. If you ask Giannis Antetokounmpo himself, however, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar admits that he doesn’t really mind being called as such.
NBA・
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
Pelicans guard/NBPA president CJ McCollum reacts to Suns owner Robert Sarver’s bombshell decision
Robert Sarver made a monumental decision on Wednesday after he announced his intention to sell his stake in both the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA. This comes after the backlash he’s received over his high-profile workplace scandal. This stunning development has garnered a strong reaction from New Orleans Pelicans guard and National Basketball Players Association President CJ McCollum.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
111K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0