News On 6
Group Of Female Athletes Filing Lawsuit Against UCO
The group said the University of Central Oklahoma broke federal law by treating female athletes differently than their male counterparts. The Title IX lawsuit filed by members of the UCO Women's Track & Field team said, among other issues, UCO didn't provide the team proper uniforms, requiring them to wear mismatched clothes during meets.
News On 6
Large Wildfire Takes Out Barn Near Langston University
A wildfire burned Monday afternoon in Logan County. The fire was reported near Hiwassee Road between County Road 76 to the north and College Avenue to the south. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the fire as it burned down one barn, but others area of the property were also on fire.
News On 6
Person Who Barricaded Themselves Inside Purcell Home Is In Custody
UPDATE (3:42 p.m., Sept. 21, 2022): The person who barricaded themselves inside a Purcell home is now in custody. The update was confirmed Wednesday afternoon by a Cleveland County Sheriff's Office representative. Below is the original story. ------------------------------------------- The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said a...
News On 6
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
News On 6
Temps In The 90s Today, Followed By A Cold Front Moving In Tonight
Another scorcher today! We will be in the 90s by noon with upper 90s this afternoon. Look for highs closing in on records this afternoon. There is a chance for thunderstorms in the panhandle today. Tonight a few showers possible along and north of Hwy 412. The cold front pushes...
News On 6
OKC Police, Fire Respond To Crash In NE OKC
First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension. Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it...
News On 6
OCPD Releases Body Camera Footage Of Trailer Smashing Officer’s Motorcycle
A Sept. 8 traffic spot could have cost an Oklahoma City police officer his life. The officer just gotten off his motorcycle when a rogue trailer slammed into it. "You can lose control very quickly on a trailer that's not placed properly," Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper Eric Foster said. The...
News On 6
OCDC Inmate Accused, Charged With Rape Arrested In Florida
An Oklahoma County Detention Center inmate, who allegedly raped another inmate before walking away from the jail, has been arrested in Florida. U.S. Marshals officials confirmed the arrest of 44-year-old Danta Thomas Tuesday, two months after he was booked into the OCDC in July. Thomas is facing a first-degree rape...
News On 6
'Terrified': Putnam City North High School Parent Concerned Of Fights Among Students
A parent said they are "terrified" to send his son to high school after a fight at Putnam City North left him with a bloody nose, mouth, and bruises on his head. "This school is totally out of control," said the parent, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retaliation. "The fights here are excessive."
News On 6
Oklahoma City Police Identifies 2 Victims In Separate Homicides
The Oklahoma City Police Department released information on two victims of separate homicides Monday morning. Authorities responded to the first scene for a welfare check just before 8:45 a.m. at an apartment complex near Northwest 23rd Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue. When officers arrived, officials said they found 53-year-old Jason...
News On 6
Police Arrest Driver Going 111 Miles Per Hour
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Police pulled over and arrested a driver near I-44 and North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. OCPD said drivers should obey traffic laws, or they will be pulled over and ticketed.
News On 6
Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.
Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
News On 6
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
News On 6
Crews Battle Large Brush Fire In South OKC
Firefighters battled a large brush pile fire in south Oklahoma City on Tuesday evening. The fire was in the 7200 block of S. Walker Ave. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said it was a brush fire and there were no injuries. They said they don’t know the cause of the...
News On 6
OCPD: Pedestrian Hit, Killed By Train
Oklahoma City police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Monday afternoon. The collision happened near Southeast 51st Street and South High Avenue. Authorities have not identified the pedestrian. This is a developing story.
News On 6
Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home
UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
News On 6
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
News On 6
Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff
Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
News On 6
Chickasha Triple-Murder Suspect Will Go To Trial, Judge Denies Suspect’s Motion For Dismissal
A Grady County judge on Wednesday denied a triple-murder suspect's request to drop his charges under McGirt law. Lawrence Anderson was charged for the horrific 2021 murders of his uncle, a 4-year-old girl and their neighbor. Even though the murders happened in Native American territory, the judge denied Anderson’s request...
News On 6
14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
