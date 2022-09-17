Some things to watch in Week 4 of the Big 12 season, with six teams playing their conference openers: GAME OF THE WEEK Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma. This would have been a matchup of undefeated teams if the Wildcats hadn’t gotten upset as a two-touchdown favorite at home against Tulane in their non-conference finale. But K-State (2-1) has still been impressive on defense (allowing 276 total yards and 9.7 points a game), and had recent success against the Sooners. Oklahoma (3-0), playing its first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables, has won its last 10 home games and 28 of 29 — the lone loss was to Kansas State two years ago. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma in each of coach Chris Klieman’s first two seasons (48-41 in 2019 and 38-35 in 2020) before two crucial replay reviews went against them in the second half of last year’s 37-31 loss.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 38 MINUTES AGO