You can tell it’s getting closer to election time. The only other time we have seen her is when she was guiding Biden by the hand in Detroit to the bathroom to change his depends. Where was she when she was suppose to be fixing the damn roads. Oh yeah she and her two daughter flew to Florida to take her deathly sick dad out to eat. She is a stupid joke!
Palisades has been on the path to closing for 6 years. In September 2018, she got a reprieve. Now closed and with a new owner, it would take two years to get a new licence. Then a year to produce the fuel. This is all election year hype.
Makes sence to me, seeing that the plant running at 80% would producee more power than all of the turbines combined. Looks like they realized that we can't produce enough electricity for our air conditioners, let alone all these electric cars. J/S
