Read full article on original website
Related
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
Respawn Updates Apex Legends Iron Sights 'Integrity'
Apex Legends' has some issues when it comes to Iron Sights because new cosmetic skins are giving advantages to certain weapons. Iron Sights is the term used for weapons without optics meaning players are aiming down the barrel of the weapon. This can be difficult to use or tough to aim at opponents.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Respawn Changes Drop Rates of Attachments, Increases Optic Sights Spawn Rates
Respawn Entertainment has subtly changed the patch notes for the upcoming Apex Legends event, Beast of Prey Collection Event. Redditor PikAtChuHuN was the one to point it out, showing that spawn rates for laser sights and barrels will be decreased, but increasing optic sights. This should appease many different players...
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
Spirit Blossom Soraka Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Soraka is a new skin coming to League of Legends. New skins are the only way to customize champions' in-game appearance in League of Legends. Skins and Chromas allow players to get a glimpse into the League of Legends lore, or alternate versions of it, and change up the looks of their favorite characters.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards
Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
How to Add Friends on Rumbleverse
Adding friends on Rumbleverse is complicated because you have to connect your account to Epic Games.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Vault Locations
Looking for a place to use a mysterious Key? Here are all of the Vault locations in Fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise launched on Sunday, Sept. 18, putting a new chrome-covered spin on the Fortnite island. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests. As players traverse the island, they might come across some strange Key with no immediate guide of what they unlock.
Diablo 4 Footage Leaks Shows Exploration, Combat in Latest Build
Diablo 4 footage has leaked online, showing more than 40 minutes of gameplay.
Valorant ChronoVoid Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
The ChronoVoid bundle is a new set of cosmetics for Valorant, giving fans a chance to play out their sci-fi fantasy.
Pokemon GO Rock ‘n’ Roll Special Research Story Explained
Here's a breakdown of the tasks and rewards during Pokemon GO Rock ‘n’ Roll Special Research Story
Overwatch 2 Will Have New King of the Hill Maps 'Soon'
Overwatch 2 has new King of the Hill maps coming soon according to an interview with Dexerto.
Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13
Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
Dead by Daylight September Prime Gaming Reward Listed
Dead by Daylight's September Prime Gaming reward will disappear soon.
New PS5 Redesign May Have a Detachable Disc Drive
The PlayStation 5 is reportedly due for a redesign nearly two years after its initial launch. While the current versions include a digital download-only console
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0