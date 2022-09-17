Read full article on original website
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
When Does League of Legends Patch 12.19 Release?
League of Legends brought various different nerfs and buffs with Patch 12.18 and with it came its own set of obstacles. Many champions were left either too strong or too weak, leaving players wondering just when the next patch is. Players know that Patch 12.18 was released Sept. 21 but...
Respawn Updates Apex Legends Iron Sights 'Integrity'
Apex Legends' has some issues when it comes to Iron Sights because new cosmetic skins are giving advantages to certain weapons. Iron Sights is the term used for weapons without optics meaning players are aiming down the barrel of the weapon. This can be difficult to use or tough to aim at opponents.
Apex Legends Leak Hints at Halloween-Style Olympus Map
A haunting new spin on a classic Apex Legends map has apparently been leaked and could be a part of an upcoming 2022 Halloween event for Apex Legends: Hunted. Fans of the popular battle royale have been eagerly anticipating official details for another memorable Halloween event in Apex Legends: Hunted. Players were treated to a chilling celebration in 2021 when Respawn announced the Monsters Within event. This event brought with it a slew of treats for players such as Halloween-themed skins and a brand new map to battle it out in. As the fright-infested holiday makes its way towards us, leaks have begun to surface that suggest a possible event that is incoming.
Spirit Blossom Evelynn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Evelynn is one of 10 new skins recently announced coming to League of Legends. Spirit Blossom is doubling in size in an upcoming League of Legends patch. The skin line previously featured 10 skins including cosmetics for champions like Yasuo, Yone, Ahri and more. Riot Games announced 10 more skins for the Spirit Blossom line including a new skin for Evelynn.
Overwatch 2 Lead Hero Designer Leaves Blizzard
Geoff Goodman, hero designer for the original Overwatch and its upcoming sequel, has left Blizzard. Goodman, who had been part of Overwatch's development since the start "made the decision to leave Blizzard earlier this year," according to Blizzard. The news was first reported by PC Gamer on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard...
Fortnite to Vault Boogie Bombs in Next Update
Epic Games have revealed that the Boogie Bomb will be the next weapon put back in the vault as part of Fortnite's next update.
Will Warzone 1 Still be Playable?
Fans are curious following the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveal if the current Warzone title will still be available following its release. Call of Duty: Warzone has gone through multiple updates and seasons since its March 2020 release. Originally set in the Modern Warfare (2019) universe, Activision has added both Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard content to the title. As of now, there are three maps currently available: Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The latter two are fan-favorites, while the first leaves much to be desired including fans calling for the return of Verdansk.
Overwatch 2 Developers Tease New Abilities for Upcoming Tanks and Supports
Overwatch 2 developers are excited about the new heroes that will be coming to the game. As Overwatch 2 prepares for its launch on Oct. 4, they recently hinted at the abilities of the game's tank and support heroes in an interview with Eurogamer. "With some of the new heroes...
How to Get the MP5 in the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta
Users have found an exploit that allows players to access a locked weapon in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta. On release, fans were disappointed to find just one submachine gun available in Custom Loadouts. The FSS Hurricane, the SMG in question, also has a complicated unlock path requiring players to level up both the M4 and the FTAC Recon weapons to get the FSS Hurricane. Players could use the SMG in a default loadout, but a pillar of Call of Duty multiplayer is creating your own classes. Though, there's an exploit to unlock the Lachmann Sub, otherwise known as the MP5.
Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13
Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
Is Spider-Gwen in Fortnite?
Fortnite's latest season has just begun, and players are wondering if Spider-Gwen has made an arrival. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise launched on Sunday, Sept. 18, putting a new chrome-covered spin on the Fortnite island. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests. Plenty of Outfits and cosmetics are available as part of this season's Battle Pass, including Paradigm, Meow Skulls, and more. But Marvel fans will likely have their eye on a particular skin — Spider-Gwen.
Valorant ChronoVoid Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
The ChronoVoid bundle is a new set of cosmetics for Valorant, giving fans a chance to play out their sci-fi fantasy.
Apex Players Call for Permanent Gun Run Mode
The new limited-time mode Gun Run has proven to be a hit with Apex Legends fans, with some players calling for it to be made a permanent addition. Apex Legends' Beast of Prey Collection Event launched yesterday, on Sept. 21, 2022. This latest event adds in 24 themed limited-time cosmetics for players to ge ttheir hands on. Some skins bear a striking resemblance to the iconic Predator design from the famous sci-fi franchise. Beast of Prey features new Legendary skins for Horizon, Lifeline, Loba, Fuse, Pathfinder, Octane, and Rampart.
