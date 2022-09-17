Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained
With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List
With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
Overwatch 2 Will Have New King of the Hill Maps 'Soon'
Overwatch 2 has new King of the Hill maps coming soon according to an interview with Dexerto.
Overwatch 2 Developers Tease New Abilities for Upcoming Tanks and Supports
Overwatch 2 developers are excited about the new heroes that will be coming to the game. As Overwatch 2 prepares for its launch on Oct. 4, they recently hinted at the abilities of the game's tank and support heroes in an interview with Eurogamer. "With some of the new heroes...
Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13
Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
Modern Warfare II Open Beta: Infinity Ward Gives Reasoning on Dead Silence and Red Dots on Minimap
Infinity Ward put out a community update following the first weekend of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Open Beta talking about hotly contested topics including red dots on the minimap and Dead Silence as a feature. Modern Warfare II is the direct sequel to the Modern Warfare (2019) reboot...
How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite
Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Release Date: When is it?
FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Team 1 release date was revealed in EA Sports' FUT Launch Pitch Notes. Ones to Watch is the annual kick-off promotion for each FIFA Ultimate Team year. The promotion celebrates players who transferred clubs in the summer with special live items. These items upgrade every time a player receives a performance-based upgrade. Players also upgrade one time if they complete the Wins to Watch requirement. That requirement requires the player's team to win three of its next eight domestic matches to receive an upgrade.
Will Warzone 1 Still be Playable?
Fans are curious following the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveal if the current Warzone title will still be available following its release. Call of Duty: Warzone has gone through multiple updates and seasons since its March 2020 release. Originally set in the Modern Warfare (2019) universe, Activision has added both Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard content to the title. As of now, there are three maps currently available: Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The latter two are fan-favorites, while the first leaves much to be desired including fans calling for the return of Verdansk.
Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends
Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
Grand Theft Auto VI Leak Has 90 Videos of Footage
Grand Theft Auto VI leaks have made their way to the forefront of the internet, giving everyone a supposed look at the next segment of the GTA franchise.
Spirit Blossom Evelynn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get
Spirit Blossom Evelynn is one of 10 new skins recently announced coming to League of Legends. Spirit Blossom is doubling in size in an upcoming League of Legends patch. The skin line previously featured 10 skins including cosmetics for champions like Yasuo, Yone, Ahri and more. Riot Games announced 10 more skins for the Spirit Blossom line including a new skin for Evelynn.
Valorant ChronoVoid Bundle: Skins, Prices, Release Date
The ChronoVoid bundle is a new set of cosmetics for Valorant, giving fans a chance to play out their sci-fi fantasy.
Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards
Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
How to Get Invited to the Diablo IV Closed End Game Beta
Blizzard revealed some exciting news Monday, giving players a chance to test out end-game experiences inside Diablo IV.
Cult of the Lamb Issues New Patch for Consoles
Massive Monster has rolled out a new patch for Cult of the Lamb, heading to PlayStation and Xbox versions.
Apex Legends Predator RP Reaches New Heights in Season 14
Snagging Predator on Apex Legends is one of the most difficult achievements in gaming. Just the thought of becoming one of the top 750 players is daunting in itself, but what if the goalpost kept moving?. In Season 14 the RP gains were changed and the cap was removed. Now...
All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs in Apex Legends Beast of Prey Collection Event
Respawn Entertainment released the Beast of Prey Collection event Tuesday, giving fans a chance to play the new LTM Gun Run. While plenty of fans are excited to try out the new Throwing Knife exclusive in the LTM, others simply want to get back to the grind of ranked before the split is over.
New PS5 Redesign May Have a Detachable Disc Drive
The PlayStation 5 is reportedly due for a redesign nearly two years after its initial launch. While the current versions include a digital download-only console
