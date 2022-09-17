ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Seasonal Release Schedule Explained

With the launch of Overwatch 2 right around the corner, it's perhaps no surprise that many are wondering about Blizzard Entertainment's seasonal release schedule plans. In addition to simply going free-to-play, Blizzard is overhauling its update and content release schedule for OW2. As such, here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Overwatch 2 seasonal model.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Season 1 Hero Balance Patch Notes: Full List

With the launch of Overwatch 2 less than two weeks away, Blizzard Entertainment has revealed its hero balancing changes made since Beta 2 that will debut on day one. Here's a breakdown of the Season 1 hero balance patch notes for Overwatch 2 Season 1, per Blizzard. Overwatch 2 Season...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Overwatch 2#Overwatch 1
DBLTAP

Overwatch 2 Devs Working on Season 8 Hero and Maps for Season 13

Blizzard is already play-testing heroes and maps for later seasons even though Overwatch 2 has yet to release. According to an interview with Eurogamer, Blizzard is always looking ahead and whether it's cosmetics, heroes, or maps, the company is always working on new content. Two developers had the time to talk to Eurogamer including Commercial Lead Jon Spector and Game Director Aaron Keller.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

How to Earn Meow Skulls Skin in Fortnite

Meow Skulls is one of the latest unlockable characters to come to the newly announced season of Fortnite. Players looking to play as this edgy feline can look no further as we break down how to unlock this popular skin. As summer draws to a close, a new season in...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Release Date: When is it?

FIFA 23 Ones to Watch Team 1 release date was revealed in EA Sports' FUT Launch Pitch Notes. Ones to Watch is the annual kick-off promotion for each FIFA Ultimate Team year. The promotion celebrates players who transferred clubs in the summer with special live items. These items upgrade every time a player receives a performance-based upgrade. Players also upgrade one time if they complete the Wins to Watch requirement. That requirement requires the player's team to win three of its next eight domestic matches to receive an upgrade.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Overwatch
DBLTAP

Will Warzone 1 Still be Playable?

Fans are curious following the Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 reveal if the current Warzone title will still be available following its release. Call of Duty: Warzone has gone through multiple updates and seasons since its March 2020 release. Originally set in the Modern Warfare (2019) universe, Activision has added both Black Ops: Cold War and Vanguard content to the title. As of now, there are three maps currently available: Caldera, Rebirth Island and Fortune's Keep. The latter two are fan-favorites, while the first leaves much to be desired including fans calling for the return of Verdansk.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Loba's Heirloom Has Secret Animations in Apex Legends

Apex Legends enthusiast Also Gaming Merchant recently uploaded a video that reveals some secret animations that come with the newly introduced heirloom available for the deadly thief Loba. Fans of the series are well aware of the extremely rare heirloom cosmetic items in Apex Legends that provide a unique makeover...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Spirit Blossom Evelynn Skin Splash Art, Price, Release Date, How to Get

Spirit Blossom Evelynn is one of 10 new skins recently announced coming to League of Legends. Spirit Blossom is doubling in size in an upcoming League of Legends patch. The skin line previously featured 10 skins including cosmetics for champions like Yasuo, Yone, Ahri and more. Riot Games announced 10 more skins for the Spirit Blossom line including a new skin for Evelynn.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Fortnite Reboot Rally: How to Earn Rewards

Fortnite is kicking off Chapter 3 Season 4 with Reboot Rally. Here's how to earn all available rewards and cosmetics. Chapter 3 Season 3: Vibin' didn't quite end with the explosive finale that we've come to expect from Fortnite. But fans didn't have too long to sulk about it, with Season 4: Paradise instead rolling out immediately. As ever, players can get their hands on a brand-new Battle Pass, check out some new POIs, and get stuck into a variety of new quests.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends Predator RP Reaches New Heights in Season 14

Snagging Predator on Apex Legends is one of the most difficult achievements in gaming. Just the thought of becoming one of the top 750 players is daunting in itself, but what if the goalpost kept moving?. In Season 14 the RP gains were changed and the cap was removed. Now...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
222K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy