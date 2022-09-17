Heidi Klum’s Daughter Leni, 18, Rocks New Baggy Jeans Trend On Date Night With BF: Photos

Image Credit: BACKGRID

Leni Klum is going from strength to strength with her new boyfriend Aris Rachevsky. The gorgeous 18-year-old daughter of Heidi Klum was spotted on a fun dinner date with her beau in New York on Friday (September 16). Rocking a very chic ensemble featuring a designer jacket and baggy jeans, Leni and Aris enjoyed a walk on the Big Apple streets after popping in at celeb hotspot Carbone’s.

Aris Rachevsky and Leni Klum hit the streets of New York in September 2022. (Backgrid)

The fledgling model Leni like she got her cover girl talents naturally as she turned the New York sidewalks into her own personal runway. According to Heidi, it was all natural as she said Leni didn’t learn anything from dear ole mom. “Leni’s been living and breathing modeling since she came out of the womb,” Heidi, 49, joked to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview ahead of the season 4 premiere of Making The Cut.

“She never needed any of my advice,” the TV host added to drive home the point. “She’s just ready. She’s always been ready.”

While Heidi has walked dozens of runways and graced hundreds of magazine covers, such as Vogue and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, Leni is just starting out in her modeling career. Despite being a newbie, the gorgeous teen has already landed her own sessions on the catwalk, including Dolce & Gabbana’s star-studded Alta Moda spectacular in August 2021. And speaking of covers, Leni joined Heidi in a recent shoot for Harper’s Bazaar Germany.

Heidi shares her mini-me daughter with her ex husband Seal, who adopted Leni when he married Heidi in 2005. Leni’s biological father is Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, 72. Heid and Seal also share Lou, 12, and sons Johan, 15, and Henry, 16.

Meanwhile, Heidi also dished on her favorite thing about working with Tim Gunn, with whom she has hosted both Project Runway and Making the Cut over the past 18 years. “Having a great time is so important to me,” Heidi explained to HollywoodLife. “You hear a lot about other people working together and they are only having a great time when they are on the air. But even then they are kind of faking it. We genuinely have a great time when we are together.”