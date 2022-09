University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen, left, and wide receiver Joshua Cobbs celebrate Swen’s 5-yard touchdown run during the Cowboys’ 17-14 victory over Air Force on Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics Troy Babbitt

LARAMIE – After dominating a scorching hot Air Force team through two quarters, the University of Wyoming found itself staring down a four-point deficit to its Mountain Division rival with less than 10 minutes remaining.

A Cowboys offense that had been dormant for the previous 20-plus minutes awoke at the perfect moment.