Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Canelo: Canelo: I See Benavidez's Dad Talking A Lot Of Sh!t; Look What He’s Accomplished – Nothing
LAS VEGAS – Canelo Alvarez belittled David Benavidez’s resume early Sunday morning following another victory over a dangerous world champion. The Mexican legend seemingly took offense during his post-fight press conference to questions about boxing Benavidez next if Gilberto Ramirez upsets Dmitry Bivol on November 5. Alvarez has repeatedly stated that he wants his countryman to beat Bivol, which would cost the four-division champion his own opportunity to avenge his 12-round, unanimous-decision defeat to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena.
Tom Hardy secretly enters UK jiu-jitsu competition - and takes home the gold
Tom Hardy surprised attendees after turning up to a jiu-jitsu competition in the UK over the weekend, where he proceeded to win a gold medal.Hardy, 45, reportedly “secretly arranged” to participate in the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship at the Oakgrove School in Milton Keys, last Saturday (17 September).Event sponsor Sean Rosborough told the Daily Mail that organisers knew about Hardy’s participation ahead of time, but decided to keep it under wraps because they didn’t want “masses of people turning up [and] distracting him” from the competition. However, Hardy posed for photographs with fans afterwards, and “the mums...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Shakur Stevenson, Robson Conceicao Hit Newark, New Jersey
WBC/WBO junior lightweight world champion Shakur Stevenson has never fought at home as a world champion. The six letters on the front of his trunks — Newark — represents his past and immediate future. (photos by Mikey Williams) Stevenson (18-0, 9 KOs), a 2016 Olympic silver medalist, will...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Confident of Being Undisputed: No One Beats Me at 126
Amanda Serrano is in top form for her upcoming showdown with Sarah Mahfoud - as they will battle in an undisputed featherweight fight for the titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization (IBO ) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF). The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
With Trilogy Clinched, Canelo Can Pick From Myriad Challenges
Ladies and gentlemen, Canelo Alvarez is back in the building. And now that he's capped his Gennadiy Golovkin trilogy with an intermittently impressive unanimous decision victory, the cinnamon-haired Mexican can get back to his other vocation. Matchmaking. The pay-per-view stalwart has his pick of the litter when it comes to...
Boxing Scene
Joyce: Parker Has Been To Top Of The Mountain, He's Got A Bit Of Everything
Joe Joyce knew what he was signing up for when pushing to reschedule a fight with Joseph Parker. The pairing was once in play for July 2, only to fall apart when Parker walked away just prior to signing a bout agreement after verbally agreeing to terms. It was put back in the mix upon the insistence of Joyce remaining active against the toughest available opponent as he waits out his status as the mandatory challenger to the WBO heavyweight title. The two will now meet September 24 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva - Official PPV Undercard Information
Prospect Ashton “H20” Sylve and two of its newcomers, Chris Avila and Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski highlight the SHOWTIME PPV undercard on Saturday, October 29 (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT) headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul vs. UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva at formerly Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz., just outside Phoenix. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: There's A lot of Responsibility But I Feel I Can Handle It
Six years ago, the campaign Shakur Stevenson was promoting in his hometown was Powerade’s “Just a Kid,” and the soon-to-be Olympian was just that, 18 years old and ready to not just take on the world, but to show his peers that dreaming big and making those dreams happen wasn’t exclusive to certain neighborhoods in certain cities.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn: Sometimes We Don't Get Credit For Our Fights; We Are Putting On the Biggest Nights
Eddie Hearn feels that his promotional company — and the fights that they create with their key broadcasting partner — does not get the recognition it deserves. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, recently expressed some annoyance at what he feels is a lack of recognition from fans and industry peers toward the fight schedule that his company has created for DAZN, the streaming platform with which Matchroom has an extensive content deal.
Boxing Scene
Billy Joe Saunders Back in Serious Training, Plots Return To The Ring
Former two-division world champion Billy Joe Saunders is back in training to shave off a lot of the weight that he gained during his extended layoff. Saunders has been out of the ring since May of 2021, when he suffered the first defeat of his pro career - a stoppage loss to Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez.
Boxing Scene
Euro News: Gill-Martinez, Bregeon-Glowacki, Leon Bauer, Oscar Ahlin, More
As previously reported, EBU featherweight champion Jordan Gill (27-1-1) defends the title against veteran Kiko Martinez (43-11-2) on October 29 at the Wembley Arena in London on a Matchroom promotion. This is also an IBF eliminator, writes Espabox and if Martinez wins he might get a rematch against Josh Warrington, who stopped Martinez under controversial circumstances using his head more than his fists.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker: WBO Forced To Delay Purse Bid Due To Damage Caused By Hurricane Fiona
A natural disaster is now the latest entry in the list of circumstances to prevent a Demetrius Andrade purse bid from moving forward. The WBO has called for a delay in the purse bid proceedings to determine promotional rights for a sanctioned interim super middleweight title fight between Providence’s Andrade and England’s Zach Parker. The session was due to take place Tuesday at WBO headquarters in San Juan, Puerto Rico but had to be rescheduled due to the lingering effects of Hurricane Fiona which has caused flooding and power outages throughout the island.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Canelo: Bivol is The Target, Obviously He'll Want To Avenge That Defeat
Eddie Hearn, who works on a fight by fight basis with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, says the Mexican star will be looking for a rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Canelo suffered his first defeat since 2013 when he was outboxed over twelve rounds by Bivol.
Boxing Scene
Nahir Albright vs. Estivan Falcao - Full Card at The Clarion Hotel
This Friday night, A big lightweight bout will headline RDR Promotions debut at The Clarion Hotel as Nahir Albright will take on undefeated Estivan Falcao in a bout scheduled for eight-rounds. Albright of Sicklerville, New Jersey has a record of 14-2 with seven knockouts. The 26 year-old Albright is a...
Boxing Scene
Canelo On Post-Fight Hugs With GGG: I Respect Him As A Fighter; As A Person, I Don't Know
LAS VEGAS – The post-fight embraces between Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin were genuine signs of respect from foes who’ve spent 36 rounds trying to take each other’s heads off over the past five years. Golovkin even kissed Alvarez on the cheek as they hugged right after...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Wanted Buatsi Fight Because It Was Offered To Me; Things Change, Glad It Happened Like This
Dmitry Bivol admits that he was caught off guard by the news of his next confirmed title defense. The unbeaten WBA light heavyweight titlist will next face mandatory challenger and former WBO super middleweight titlist Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez (44-0, 30KOs). The bout is set to headline a November 5 DAZN show from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Wilder Manager Open to Negotiations for Joshua, Usyk Fights
Shelly Finkel, the manager of former heavyweight titlist Deontay Wilder, insists he is all ears for making a fight between his charge and Anthony Joshua. (photo by Ryan Hafey) Finkel recently acknowledged that Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, had indeed reached out to him via email about discussing a potential fight between the two high-profile heavyweights prior to Joshua’s rematch with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last month in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. But Finkel said he did not confirm receipt at the time because Wilder had already signed a contract to face Robert Helenius Oct. 15 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Finkel said he conferred with Wilder and Wilder’s advisor Al Haymon of Premier Boxing Champions about the offer and they all decided it was premature to discuss it before Wilder’s Oct. 15 fight.
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce vs. Joseph Parker - Needing It Now
Age might just be a number but 37 is a hell of a time to be in a younger man’s position. 2016 Olympic silver medalist Joe Joyce (14-0, 13 KO) is the number one contender to the WBO heavyweight crown. That makes him a number one contender to Oleksandr Usyk, one of the toughest assignments in boxing.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: A Rejuvenated Parker Represents Perfect Road Test For Joe Joyce
PUTTING TOGETHER A boxing card can put you in mind of the memorable line uttered by Tom Hanks in the movie Forrest Gump, where he likens life to a box of chocolates and concludes ‘you never know what you’re gonna get’. Boxing can be a bit like...
Boxing Scene
Joeshon James Working Hard To Shock Richard Brewart on Thompson Card
Undefeated middleweight Joeshon James (6-0, 3 KOs), will look to shock Southern California as he faces local fan favorite, Richard Brewart Jr. (12-0, 4 KOs), in an 8-round main event on Thompson Boxing’s “Locked ’N Loaded” card. “Locked ‘N Loaded” will take place at the Doubletree...
Comments / 0