ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockaway, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap

Senior Luca Cresti scored the game’s lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti’s goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves. Senior goalie Ryan...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris

Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt’s goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap

Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign...
SUMMIT, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sparta Township, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
Sparta Township, NJ
Sports
City
Rockaway, NJ
Rockaway, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap

Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
HIGHTSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap

Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4). The N.J....
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap

Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8. The N.J....
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey#Spartans
NJ.com

No. 5 West Essex over Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap

Gianna Macrino scored four goals and Adelaide Minnella had three with two assists as West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over Glen Ridge in North Caldwell. Cielle McInerney added a goal and an assist for West Essex (7-0). Nicole Campolattaro scored a...
NORTH CALDWELL, NJ
NJ.com

Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap

Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap

Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North’s 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Madison over Morristown-Beard- Field hockey recap

Charlotte Smith scored three goals to lead Madison to a 4-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Ally Brosie had a goal and two assists for Madison (5-0). Chloe Niceburg and Shayne Carfano each chipped in with an assist. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-3 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap

Nutley is now 1-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap

Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over Caldwell- Field hockey recap

Gianna Altieri and Shaye Lastella each scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Caldwell in Livingston. Isabelle Askinazy made four saves for Livingston (5-1), which scored in the first and fourth quarters. Caldwell fell to 1-3-1 with the loss. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
NJ.com

West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap

Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
210K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy