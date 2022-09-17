Read full article on original website
Mendham nips Morristown - Boys soccer recap
Senior Luca Cresti scored the game's lone goal to help seal a 1-0 win for Mendham over Morristown in Mendham. Seniors Sean Prince and Nate Olsen were credit with the assist on Cresti's goal for Mendham (4-2). Senior keeper George Kaparis finished with 10 saves.
Girls soccer: Mendham gets past West Morris
Senior Sara Brandt scored twice to help Mendham rally to a 2-1 win over West Morris in Chester. Senior Abi Fitzsimmons assisted on both of Brandt's goals for Mendham (2-3-1). Senior keeper Sonja Zeepvat finished with 11 saves. Senior Sofia Chan gave West Morris (1-2-1) the lead early in...
No. 13 Kent Place over Gov. Livingston - Field hockey recap
Sophia Miller starred for Kent Place, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 5-0 win over Gov. Livingston in Summit. Marissa Mikosh and Nina Choi added one goal each in the victory.
Field hockey: St. Elizabeth tops Pequannock for first win
Sophomore Scarlett Claps scored to help St. Elizabeth squeeze by Pequannock 1-0 in Convent Station for its first win of the season. Sophomore Ella Delatush assisted on Clapps' goal while sophomore goalie Sarah Heflin finished with four saves for St. Elizabeth (1-6). Pequannock fell to 1-5.
Hopewell Valley rallies over Hightstown - Field hockey recap
Kai Howard Fletcher, Jocelyn Nociolo and Sierra Chow provided the goals as Hopewell Valley won on the road, 3-2, over Hightstown. Raina Jablonski dished all three assists for Hopewell Valley (3-3), which played to a 1-1 tie at the game’s midpoint. Jennifer Lopez-Velasquez preserved the win with 11 saves.
Rivalry renewed as No. 13 Hunterdon Central, No. 20 Bridgewater-Raritan battle to OT tie
After the final horn sounded on Wednesday afternoon signaling a double-overtime 1-1 tie, the Bridgewater-Raritan and Hunterdon Central players were already talking about the next time they would face each other. “It’s a disappointing result at the moment, but we’ll get another shot at them next time,” Bridgewater-Raritan senior Chris...
Glen Ridge over Bloomfield in OT- Girls soccer recap
Ava Kotronis had a goal and an assist to lead Glen Ridge to a 2-1 win in overtime over Bloomfield in Bloomfield. Keira Runnions also had a goal for Glen Ridge (2-4). Olivia Gist made eight saves in the win. Ella Jimenez made eight saves for Bloomfield (1-4).
Wallkill Valley edges Vernon - Field hockey recap
Sarina Sanders followed through on a pass from Kellie Roth to lift Wallkill Valley to a 2-1 victory at home over Vernon. Sarah Philback scored first for Wallkill Valley (4-2-1) but Kaylee Free answered for Vernon (1-4) to briefly tie the score. Vernon outshot Wallkill Valley by 19-8.
No. 5 West Essex over Glen Ridge - Field hockey recap
Gianna Macrino scored four goals and Adelaide Minnella had three with two assists as West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to an 8-0 victory over Glen Ridge in North Caldwell. Cielle McInerney added a goal and an assist for West Essex (7-0).
Lakeland scores late in win over Wayne Hills - Field hockey recap
Gianna Peralta and Megan Szanto provided the goals as Lakeland rallied to win on the road, 2-0, over Wayne Hills. Lakeland (6-0) took 15 shots on goal overall but played to a scoreless tie at the game's midpoint. Cohen Becca stopped 13 shots for Wayne Hills (2-4).
Roxbury over Montville - Girls soccer recap
Juliana Osterman scored two second half goals to life Roxbury to a 2-0 victory over Montville in Montville. Aislyn Rivera made two saves and Clair Donnelly had one to combine on the shutout for Roxbury (3-1). Hanna DeAngelis made 12 saves for Montville (2-2-1).
Middletown North over Freehold Borough - Field hockey recap
Alexandra Goins, Ava Sigrist and Evelyn Sarin each scored a goal in Middletown North's 3-0 victory over Freehold Borough in Freehold. It is the second consecutive shutout and fourth of the season for Middletown North (4-3), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ismiah Chinquee made 19 saves for Freehold Borough...
Madison over Morristown-Beard- Field hockey recap
Charlotte Smith scored three goals to lead Madison to a 4-0 win over Morristown-Beard in Morristown. Ally Brosie had a goal and two assists for Madison (5-0). Chloe Niceburg and Shayne Carfano each chipped in with an assist. Morristown-Beard fell to 2-3 with the loss.
Verona over Nutley - Girls soccer recap
Nutley is now 1-5.
Robbinsville stays unbeaten, fending off determined West Windsor-Plainsboro North
Robbinsville remained undefeated with a 5-3 win at West Windsor-Plainsboro on Wednesday but the victory didn’t turn out to be nearly as easy as it might have appeared at first. For a half, the Ravens cranked up their offense behind three unanswered goals by the area’s leading goal scorer,...
Pompton Lakes over Hawthorne- Boys soccer recap
Andrew Armstrong scored two goals to lead Pompton Lakes to a 2-0 win over Hawthorne in Hawthorne. Taha Kaba had an assist for Pompton Lakes (3-2-1). Lennon Zsoldos made five saves to earn the shutout. Sami Maali made six saves for Hawthorne (1-3).
Livingston over Caldwell- Field hockey recap
Gianna Altieri and Shaye Lastella each scored for Livingston in a 2-0 win over Caldwell in Livingston. Isabelle Askinazy made four saves for Livingston (5-1), which scored in the first and fourth quarters. Caldwell fell to 1-3-1 with the loss.
Marisa Schoenberg powers River Dell over Dwight-Englewood - Field hockey recap
Marisa Schoenberg completed a hat trick as River Dell won at home, 5-0, over Dwight-Englewood. Kylie Hay added a goal and an assist while Amelia Woelfel scored for River Dell (3-2), which scored four goals in the opening period. Aashna Pandya received the shutout with two saves. Dwight-Englewood is now...
Dynamic duo powers Roxbury past Montville - Boys soccer recap
Asher and Aiden Metz scored three goals apiece for Roxbury in a 6-1 victory over Montville in Succasunna.
West Orange over Newark Academy - Girls soccer recap
Madison Cyrus and Lauren Villasin scored one goal each for West Orange in its 2-0 win over Newark Academy in Livingston. Charley Dvorin and Sidda Mitchell recorded one assist each in the victory.
