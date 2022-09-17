Read full article on original website
Related
New Jersey Town Makes List For Best Fall Foliage Spots In America
A recently released report has listed a New Jersey town among the top 21 places to see fall foliage in the entire country. When you think about all the beautiful places that are famous for fall foliage, it's pretty amazing that a beloved New Jersey town makes a list of the top 21 in the entire nation, according to the well-respected Travel & Leisure.
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thu 9/22
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Individuals planning to enter the surf should check with local beach patrols first. Be sure to swim within sight of a life guard, and never swim alone or at night. At the Shore. Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning. Rip Current RiskModerate. Waves2...
Great Adventure decline causes NJ firefighting vet to lose great sub shop (Opinion)
You would think if you opened an incredible sub shop just outside the entrance of Great Adventure that you would clean up. Especially if you had a wide-ranging menu of choices that piled the meats and cheeses really high. Not so for "Hot Shot Subs," which is closing probably in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why September in NJ is the best time at the Shore
This past weekend was officially the last weekend of summer. We managed to catch a few hours on the beach and enjoy the surf. It's less than a 50-minute drive for me to get to the beach in Atlantic City/Ventnor, so I like getting down there as much as possible any time of year.
NJ inspectors say Six Flags roller coaster is ‘structurally compromised’
JACKSON — A popular wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure will remain closed indefinitely, as El Toro has been deemed “structurally compromised,” according to state inspectors. The 19-story tall ride has been shut down for nearly a month, since an incident in the evening on...
Cideries in NJ: Where to find farm-fresh hard cider (it’s gluten free, too)
Somewhere between beer and wine is an alcohol option that seems perfectly suited for fall: hard cider. New Jersey's alcoholic cider scene started to gain steam during the COVID-19 pandemic, and there are now a handful of brewers up and down the Garden State who collectively market a wide variety of unique, appealing flavors.
Wednesday NJ weather: Summer ends with one more nice, warm day
Happy last full day of summer. We are about to "fall" into fall, as the Autumnal Equinox officially arrives on Thursday evening at 9:04 p.m. And a strong cold front will lead to a big weather transition as the season changes. This forecast progresses from warmth on Wednesday, to rain on Thursday, to a chilly autumn wind on Friday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Popular NJ Chain Getting Ready To Bring Back Some Holiday Nostalgia
You'd Make sure your costume was planned out and scary as heck, figure out what house had the best candy, and of course the Halloween party you'd go to at school. There was just something different about that time of year wasn't there?. Well, get ready for a blast of...
This New Jersey Town Has Been Named One Of The Friendliest In America
To say that New Jersey is well known nationally for our friendliness would be, quite frankly, a bit of an overstatement, but that doesn't mean we're not home to one of the friendliest small towns in the nation. It turns out that a state that has a well-known, and frankly...
Watch Out, Hikers! This Might Be You With Mountain Lions On Local NJ Trails
We've been hearing an awful lot about mountain lions lurking around South Jersey lately. More and more people have been opening up about their own personal encounters with cougars in and around the South Jersey area. Apparently, it's not as much of a rarity as we thought. It's common knowledge that bobcats are on the prowl here in the Garden State, but bobcats and cougars (a.k.a. mountain lions) are two completely different animals. They're literally a different species, so don't mistake one for the other.
Here Is The Place Experts Say Has New Jersey’s Best Sub Sandwich
How many times do you have a craving for a big, delicious New Jersey sub sandwich? It happens a lot because New Jersey's sub sandwiches are among the best in America. And it doesn't matter what you call them, they taste great. They are loaded with meat, great cheese and awesome New Jersey produce like our amazing tomatoes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Jersey, Please Stop Eating NyQuil Chicken
What is wrong with people?!?! This is wrong on SO many levels. This is trending AGAIN on TikTok and New Jersey needs to have no part of this. People are making "NyQuil Chicken" and actually hallucinating. Experts say this is super dangerous for lots of reasons and yes, you can overdose.
You Can Now Order This Fall Favorite Sandwich at New Jersey Wawas
Wawa hinted at something major over the weekend. One of the best things about the seasons changing here in New Jersey is the seasonal menu updates. We're already enjoying our pumpkin coffees, donuts, and apple ciders. And now we'll be able to enjoy another seasonal favorite at Wawa stores. Every...
The Absolute Best Lobster Roll In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
If you are looking for the freshest, most delicious seafood restaurants in the nation, then New Jersey is a great place to be, and now the Garden State restaurant with the best lobster roll has been revealed. There are amazing seafood restaurants all over the state of New Jersey. You...
Gorgeous! It’s New Jersey’s Oldest State Park and It’s Just a Day Trip Away
I love visiting parks here in New Jersey. We have fantastic local, county, and state parks here in the Garden State. We also have 12 national parks that you can enjoy. Crossroads of the American Revolution National Heritage Area. Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail. Thomas Edison National Historical Park.
NJ weather: Two nice late summer days, then a big cooldown
We are still eyeing Thursday as a big weather transition day for New Jersey. That is quite appropriate, since Thursday is the first day of fall. (The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:04 p.m.) Before the transition, our weather looks great. Temperatures and humidity levels will scale back from Monday's...
Crowned Best Breakfast Sandwich In New Jersey For Second Year In A Row!
There are sandwiches, and then there are sandwiches. In Jersey, we have plenty of places that offer large portions but when we're crowning the best, we need to be clear, we're not just talking about the sheer size of the food. We're talking about the uniqueness, quality, and craftsmanship of the overall sandwich. Yes, size does matter but it’s only half the battle.
Why are you complaining? NJ actually one of the happiest states
New Jersey is a pretty happy state and if you’re lucky enough to live here, chances are there’s a smile on your face, too. With 87% of Americans feeling anxious or very anxious about inflation, according to a recent American Psychiatric Association poll, the personal finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Happiest States in America.
Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey
It’s not the first time I heard of this, but Jersey subreddit user Substantial_Day_2967 had some more fun with the concept. They posted a request to “Tell me you’re from New Jersey without actually telling me you’re from New Jersey.” A clever way of saying give me something usually only someone from New Jersey would get.
105.7 The Hawk
Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0