First state girls soccer poll released: 18 Section III teams earn spot
Syracuse, N.Y. — The first girls soccer state rankings have been released and 18 Section III teams are ranked. New Hartford is the highest-ranked team from Section III. The defending state champions earned the No. 1 spot in Class A this week. East Syracuse Minoa joins New Hartford in the top five. ESM comes in ranked No. 5.
Axe: Adam Weitsman’s $1 million offer puts Syracuse in the gray area for NIL
Syracuse, N.Y. — When Dr. Evil put a pinky to his lip and offered to hold the world ransom for $1 million in the movie “Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery”, he was told that wasn’t exactly a lot of money these days. In the world...
Adam Weitsman, SU’s biggest athletic booster, wants to draw 5-star players with eye-popping NIL offer
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse University’s most famous sports booster has decided to get involved in the name, image and likeness (NIL) space and will offer $1 million per year to one five-star football player and one five-star basketball player to represent his companies. Adam Weitsman, an Upstate New...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland County COVID-19 Wrap-Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21
Here is a breakdown of COVID-19 numbers in Cortland County from the past week. It is based on recorded information from the Cortland County Health Department and the New York State Department of Health. The county health department reported on Sept. 16 that the level of COVID-19 transmission in the...
Motorcycle accident on Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A man has been taken to the hospital after a motorcycle accident at the intersection of Tompkins and Davis St. in Elmira earlier today. Reports of the accident were first heard over the scanner at approximately 1:45 p.m. today, September 20, 2022. The Elmira Police Department and Elmira Fire responded to […]
Daily Orange
Here are 5 local festivals to welcome the fall season
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Located about 20 minutes outside of Syracuse, the town of LaFayette is surrounded by forestry, making it a prime location to appreciate central New York’s transition into autumn. The region has long been known for its great bounty of apples during the fall months.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Syracuse vs Virginia
Matchup: Syracuse (3-0) vs Virginia (2-1) Location: JMA Wireless Dome (Syracuse, NY) Time: 7:00 p.m. Eastern - Friday, September 23rd. Broadcast Team: Roy Philpott, Andre Ware, Paul Carcaterra. Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App. Series History: Saturday's game will mark the sixth meeting between the Orange and the Cavaliers. This...
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland looks to resolve West Court Street lighting issue
City of Cortland officials are looking to resolve a lighting issue on West Court Street that has been ongoing longer than usual, said councilperson Katy Silliman (D-2nd Ward) at Tuesday’s Common Council meeting. West Court Street has experienced a lighting outage in the past handful of weeks. The outage...
See the 3 Onondaga County towns where home sale prices are up over $50,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices continue to rise across most of Onondaga County, including three towns where the average is up more than $50,000 from this time last year. Average sale prices have risen at least $50,000 from a year ago in Skaneateles, Spafford and Lysander, according to the latest data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The numbers reflect sales through Sept. 13.
Binghamton tries to lockdown after-hours club building
The City of Binghamton is looking to exercise its new lockdown law to shutter four problem properties.
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
Syracuse Basketball: 4-star recruit sees his rankings, offer sheet blow up
Four-star wing Tyler Betsey, who received a scholarship offer from Syracuse basketball earlier this summer, is one of the hottest prospects around the country in the 2024 class. The 6-foot-8 guard/small forward was lights out in grassroots basketball in recent months, earning Betsey a flood of high praise from national...
Oneida Indian Nation to launch marijuana business, including sales, by 2023
Verona N.Y. — The Oneida Indian Nation has announced plans to launch a “seed to sale” marijuana business that is expected to open retail outlets in 2023. The Oneidas will grow and process marijuana in a new 50,000-square-foot facility to be built on Hill Road in Verona. Construction will start next month. Retail shops will be located on yet-to-be disclosed properties on nation territory. The Oneidas’ territory includes land in Oneida and Madison counties.
cnyhomepage.com
Woman killed in one car crash in Otsego County
OTEGO, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A woman was killed Tuesday in a one-car crash on County Highway 7 in the Town of Otsego. A New York State Police investigation found that Jennifer Thayer, 45 years old, of Otsego, was driving her car northbound on County Highway 7 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
localsyr.com
Help locate this missing teen
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for your help to find a missing teen. Sheriff’s detectives are trying to locate 15-year-old Mikayla Coulter, who ran away from her Dunning Drive home in the Town of Camillus on September 9. Coulter is a...
NewsChannel 36
Missing Vulnerable Adult Alert; Missing Woman From Madison County
MUNNSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - Police are looking for a missing vulnerable adult from Munnsville, New York in Madison County. Shari Parkis was last seen on Greene Road in the village of Munnsville, Madison County, at 2:08 PM on Tuesday, September 20. Shari was driving a 2010 gray Subaru Forester with New York license plate KWD-2952.
Binghamton To Become Home to One of the Largest Light Shows in New York
Broome County is ramping up its Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park this holiday season and in massive ways. For the past several years, Tall Pines Players Club in Friendsville, Pennsylvania has lured residents from all over the Twin Tiers to its spectacular Forest of Lights drive-through lights display, however, it will be no longer.
Delaware And Otsego Counties Police Blotter: September 19
All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. State troopers arrested 35-year-old Tadd Sherwood of Oneonta and charged him with multiple felonies. Officers say Sherwood fired a shotgun that could have caused the death of another person. He’s charged with attempted murder and six counts of criminal possession of a weapon. Sherwood is a convicted felon who is not allowed to have guns.
A last gasp of summery weather could bring strong storms to Central NY
Syracuse, N.Y. – The last summerlike day for awhile in Central New York will bring another chance for strong thunderstorms. “A strong cold front is expected to move through the region this evening through tonight,” the National Weather Service said in a hazardous weather alert. “This front will be accompanied by thunderstorms, which may produce strong to severe wind gusts along with heavy downpours.”
Are These Truly The 10 Best Restaurants in Central New York?
There are so many different options when it comes to picking a place to dine here in Central New York. What are you feeling like? Italian? Mediterranean? Fine dining? Casual? A diner?. Maybe you're looking to try somewhere you have never been before - or - you simply want a...
