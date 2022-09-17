Top stars, best performances from Week 4 of Iowa high school football

By Barry Poe | Photo by Mike By

Here are some stars from the past week's high school football games across Iowa.

If you know of a top performance we should include, please let us know.

J.J. Kohl, Ankeny

The senior Iowa State University commit completed 21 of 23 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns as the Hawks, No. 3 in last week’s SBLive’ Power 25, toppled No. 1-ranked Southeast Polk 31-14. This was a rematch of last year’s Class 5A state championship game, won by Southeast Polk.

Harrison Gibson, Southeast Polk

The senior carried 28 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ 31-14 loss to Ankeny. Southeast Polk had 336 total yards, but was victimized by three interceptions.

Jaxon Smolik, W.D.M. Dowling

The senior, committed to Penn State, was 13-for-22 for 160 yards passing and a touchdown in the second-ranked Maroons’ 34-0 win over No. 13 Iowa City High. City High was shut out for the first time since week 2 of the 2018 season.

Caden McDermott, Pleasant Valley

The senior quarterback passed for three touchdowns and ran for another in fourth-ranked Pleasant Valley’s 49-9 win over Muscatine. The 4-0 Spartans, ranked No. 2 in Iowa Class 5A, had 449 total yards and had seven different players score touchdowns.

Teagon Kasperbauer, Harlan

The senior passed for 460 yards and six touchdowns, leading the defending Class 3A state champion Cyclones to a 49-14 conquest of Glenwood. All six of the TD passes came in the first half as No. 6 Harlan raced to a 42-7 lead.

Jake Walker, Waverly-Shell Rock

The senior defensive lineman had a team-high seven tackles, including one for a loss, in the No. 7 Go-Hawks' 42-7 win over West Delaware. Waverly-Shell Rock, now 4-0, has given up just 21 points in four games.

Ronan Thomas, Cedar Rapids Xavier

The junior tossed touchdown passes of 45 yards to Aidan McDermott and 32 yards to Grant Helme, respectively, as the unbeaten and eighth-ranked Saints went on the road to blank previously undefeated and No. 23 North Scott 17-0. North Scott had not lost a regular season game in two seasons and had not been shut out in seven seasons.

Graham Eben, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

The junior rambled for 195 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Lions, ranked No. 9 by SBLive. CL/GL-R won the Beef Bowl matchup between Lyon County schools and moved to 4-0 on the season.

Calvin White, Cedar Rapids Kennedy

The Cougars’ defense, led by junior linebacker White, limited city rival Cedar Rapids Jefferson to 18 total yards in a 55-6 victory. White recorded double-digit tackles as No. 12 Kennedy improved its record to 4-0.

Beckett DeJean, OABCIG

The senior quarterback threw two touchdown passes to Gabe Winterrowd and ran for another in the Falcons’ 28-8 win over Southeast Valley. OABCIG, now 4-0, is ranked No. 3 in Class 2A and 13 th by SBLive.

Elijah Porter, Ankeny Centennial

The junior rushed for 164 yards on 21 carries, scoring three touchdowns in the No. 15 Jaguars’ 28-14 victory over Cedar Falls.

Joey Rhomberg, Mount Vernon

The junior completed 19 of 28 passes for 244 yards and four touchdowns in the No. 17 Mustangs’ 42-6 triumph over Center Point-Urbana. Rhomberg ranks second in Class 3A with 53 pass completions.

Cal Sullivan, Cedar Rapids Prairie

The senior threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to Makelle Taylor with 26 seconds remaining, then ran in for a two-point conversion, giving the No. 18 Hawks (3-1) an 18-17 win over Bettendorf. Prairie rallied from a 17-7 deficit in the fourth quarter and sent Bettendorf to 0-4 for the first time since 1976.

Sam Johnson, Waukee Northwest

The junior carried 21 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns as Northwest knocked off No. 19 Johnston 21-7.

Will Orness, Humboldt

The senior passed for 132 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 131 more yards in the Wildcats’ 37-0 shut out of Boone. No. 20 Humboldt has not allowed a point this season.

Ayden Price, W.D.M. Valley

The senior rushed for 114 yards on just six carries and caught eight passes for 49 yards as the No. 24 Tigers evened their record at 2-2 with a 24-6 win over Waukee.

Bode Higgins, Spirit Lake

The sophomore had 156 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries and five catches for 33 yards. The 25 th -ranked Indians (4-0) rolled past previously unbeaten Pocahontas Area 47-6.

Aiden Flora, ADM

The junior quarterback passed for 175 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 157 yards and three more scores. ADM, ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, downed Winterset 42-14 to improve to 4-0.

Ben Gilliland, Van Meter

The senior passed for two touchdowns and ran for another as Van Meter, the top-ranked team in Class 1A by the Associated Press, demolished Panorama 69-3. The Bulldogs led 35-0 after one quarter.

Carter Bultman, West Sioux

The Class 1A third-ranked Falcons bounced back from a loss to Class 2A No. 2 Central Lyon/George-Little Rock last week by outscoring Emmetsburg 52-28. Bultman, a senior, carried 11 times for 148 yards and two touchdowns.

Andy Henson, West Branch

The senior tied a school record with six touchdowns as the Bears, ranked fourth in Class 1A, shellacked Louisa-Muscatine 86-0. Henson had 167 yards on just nine carries.

Mitchell Smith, West Hancock

The junior completed all four of his passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns and posted a team-high six tackles (two sacks) as the Class A top-ranked Eagles soared to a 59-0 victory over winless West Fork.

Travis Kamradt, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

The senior had 12 rushes for 178 yards and four touchdowns and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass as the Hawks, ranked No. 10 in Class A, won their third straight, 66-34 over MMCRU.

Dallas Sauser, Ames

The senior passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns for the Little Cyclones (3-1) in a 54-0 win over Des Moines East. Sauser leads the state with 1,262 passing yards.

Connor Tesone, Clarksville

The senior had 18 carries for 216 yards and six touchdowns as the Indians (3-1) downed previously unbeaten West Central 68-32. Brandon Cushion of West Central – the state’s leading rusher with 1,004 yards, finished with 151 yards and two touchdowns.