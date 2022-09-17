ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

WSFA

Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Escapee from Alexander City Facility Recaptured

The Alabama Department of Corrections says the second of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Richard Mordecai was recaptured this morning by Alexander City police. He surrendered without incident. Authorities say he had escaped Saturday morning from the Alexander City...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
alabamanews.net

Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality

The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Child Struck by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home

CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
CLANTON, AL
sylacauganews.com

23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
WSFA

Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright. According to Chief...
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death

Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
PRATTVILLE, AL
WTVM

Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair.  “Detectives […]
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
AUBURN, AL
WRBL News 3

Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
MONTGOMERY, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for September 19,2022

Francisco Velazquez, 22, Montgomery, Alabama: Operating a motor vehicle without a license: Marianna Police Department. Lavern Millisock, 30, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release for two counts of battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Yuniet Lee, 44, West Palm Beach, Florida: Trafficking of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
MARIANNA, FL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Millbrook Residents Meet with Police about Vandalism Issues

People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood of Millbrook have now met with police to discuss their concerns about vandalism. As Alabama News Network has reported, the residents say vandalism has been a problem for nearly two years, especially near Sharon Lane. They say the vandalism includes bricks being thrown...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
MILLBROOK, AL

