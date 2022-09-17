Read full article on original website
WSFA
Vigil held for Montgomery homicide victim
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family is pulling together after another Montgomery man was killed on Sept. 9. Adarius Felder, 24, was shot and killed in the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road, according to Montgomery police. Felder’s family held a vigil near the area he was last seen.
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Escapee from Alexander City Facility Recaptured
The Alabama Department of Corrections says the second of two escapees from a community based facility in Alexander City has been recaptured. Prison officials say Richard Mordecai was recaptured this morning by Alexander City police. He surrendered without incident. Authorities say he had escaped Saturday morning from the Alexander City...
Selma man arrested in DeKalb storage unit burglaries
A Selma man was arrested in DeKalb County over the weekend after authorities say he burglarized the storage units in Collinsville.
WSFA
Montgomery death investigation opened after juvenile fatally shot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have opened a death investigation following the fatal shooting of a juvenile Sunday evening. Police and fire medics were called to the 700 block of North University Drive around 7:15 p.m. on a report of a person having been shot. On arrival, first responders found the boy, whose name and exact age were not released, in life-threatening condition.
alabamanews.net
Family Seeks Answers in Hit and Run Fatality
The number of pedestrian hit and run deaths continue to rise each year with Alabama ranking as second most dangerous state for pedestrians. Although most areas in the river region have safe crossing for pedestrians other intersections don’t have cross walks which could contribute to the increase in pedestrian hit and run fatalities.
alabamanews.net
Child Struck by Car in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a child was struck by a car Tuesday morning. Police say the child was hit at about 7:15AM in the area of Crawford Street and Price Street. That is near Carter Hill Road and not far from Dannelly Elementary School and Jefferson Davis High School. Police say...
WSFA
Man, woman found dead following fire at Clanton home
CLANTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Two bodies were found inside a home following a fire early Tuesday morning on September 20, 2022, according to Clanton Police. Clanton Police Chief Erick Smitherman and Assistant Chief David Clackley said at approximately 1:15 a.m., CPD and Clanton firefighters were called to 2015 Lay Dam Road on a house fire.
sylacauganews.com
23-year old Sylacauga man dead as a result of shooting
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Over the weekend, a 23-year old man from Sylacauga was shot and killed, leaving authorities searching for answers regarding the city’s latest homicide. The Sylacauga Police Department (SPD) is seeking the community’s help in solving the death of DeAnthony Latrell “Zip” Elston.
WSFA
Prattville police identify suspect in fatal hit-and-run
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police have released the name of the man suspected in the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. At a news conference Tuesday, Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson and Capt. Jeff Hassell said they have obtained arrest warrants against 29-year-old Robert Marshall Jr. The charges on those warrants is not known.
WTVM
Man found guilty in May 2019 shooting death of Demetrice Wright
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is found guilty by a Lee County jury of murder and shooting in an occupied dwelling, says Lee County District Attorney’s (DA) Office. Donnie Donell Miles was found guilty of the May 2019 shooting and killing of Demetrice Wright. According to Chief...
alabamanews.net
Prattville Police Name Suspect in Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Death
Prattville police have announced a suspect they are seeking in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian earlier this month. Police say they are seeking 29-year-old Robert Marshall, Jr., and are asking him to turn himself in on warrants. They say he was the driver of a white 2006 BMW X5 SUV that was involved in the hit-and-run.
WTVM
Opelika police investigate after ‘potential threat’ to middle school
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department has been made aware of a potential threat at Opelika Middle School. According to officials, the threat was sent through social media and shared with law enforcement at 7:15 a.m. CST. Officers responded to the middle school along with detectives to investigate...
WSFA
Prattville police to give update on fatal hit-and-run investigation
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville Police Chief Mark Thompson will be holding a press conference Tuesday afternoon regarding the hit-and-run death of 23-year-old Perez Pickett. The press conference will begin at 3:30 p.m. We will stream the press conference on our website, app and Facebook Live. The hit-and-run happened just...
Opelika Police investigating racist, threatening social media post
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Investigators are tracking down the person who shared a racist social media post threatening violence at the upcoming Opelika fair in October. Monday, OPD was made aware of racially inflammatory posts on Facebook where an individual threatens to shoot attendees of a certain demographic at the upcoming Lee County fair. “Detectives […]
23-year-old dead from gunshot wound to the head in Sylacauga; witnesses sought
A midday shooting Sunday in Sylacauga left a young man dead, and police are asking for witnesses to come forward. Police responded at 12:30 p.m. to a report of shots fired on Wood Street. Once on the scene, they found a grey Dodge Challenger in the roadway. De’Anthony Latrell “Zip”...
WTVM
1 dead after early morning shooting at Auburn apartment complex
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police are currently searching for a murder suspect after an early morning shooting at The Beacon, an Auburn apartment complex. A resident of the complex says the scene happened at building 9, where police were on scene shortly after the shooting. Officials arrived on the...
Video appears to show corrections officer beating inmate
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama corrections officers has been placed on leave following a video that appeared to show him beating a distressed inmate who had climbed to the edge of a roof. The video, circulating on social media, shows what appears to be a distressed inmate on the edge of a roof at […]
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for September 19,2022
Francisco Velazquez, 22, Montgomery, Alabama: Operating a motor vehicle without a license: Marianna Police Department. Lavern Millisock, 30, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release for two counts of battery domestic violence: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Yuniet Lee, 44, West Palm Beach, Florida: Trafficking of methamphetamine: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office....
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Millbrook Residents Meet with Police about Vandalism Issues
People who live in the Lakeview neighborhood of Millbrook have now met with police to discuss their concerns about vandalism. As Alabama News Network has reported, the residents say vandalism has been a problem for nearly two years, especially near Sharon Lane. They say the vandalism includes bricks being thrown...
WSFA
Millbrook residents concerned about recent crime
MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - Millbrook residents say a group of teenagers is terrorizing their streets. Property is being vandalized near Lakeview Drive, but it’s more than just spray paint. Resident Kathleen Harrell said it’s getting dangerous. “They focus some of their efforts towards hurting individuals, breaking into cars,”...
