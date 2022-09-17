Read full article on original website
Investigators release interrogation video of Sherri Papini breaking down
SHASTA COUNTY - The Shasta County Sheriff's Office has released interrogation footage of Sherri Papini, the mom who was convicted in connection with her faked abduction. The video, which was released Tuesday, shows the 40-year-old Redding mom breaking down in August 2020 as deputies laid out the evidence against her and her now made-up kidnapping. The video shows Sherri sitting in a small room with two deputies -- her husband seated by her side. Investigators then tell her that they have DNA and polygraph evidence showing that, rather than being kidnapped, she had been with her ex-boyfriend in Southern California. "It's not...
Sherri Papini sentenced 18 months in prison for kidnapping hoax
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Sherri Papini has been sentenced to 18 months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release for faking her kidnapping and committing mail fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Papini was also ordered to pay $309,902 in restitution for losses by the California Victim...
Three suspects being sought in weekend kidnapping, carjacking, assault with a deadly weapon in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is looking for three suspects who kidnapped, carjacked and assaulted a man over the weekend in Tehama County. At approximately 4:06 p.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Tehama County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road for reports of a subject suffering from a stab wound.
Man arrested for starting fires in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man was arrested on two counts of arson and one count of attempted arson in Tehama County on Saturday, according to CAL FIRE TGU. At about 11:20 a.m., 33-year-old Darek Zeimet was arrested and taken to the Tehama County Jail. CAL FIRE said Zeimet is...
Sheriff's office searches for suspects in kidnapping, carjacking, assault in Tehama County
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. — The Tehama County Sheriff's Office is searching for three suspects related to a kidnapping, carjacking, and assault case on Sunday. The sheriff's office says just after 4 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 8000 block of Rawson Road, between Corning and Red Bluff and west of Interstate 5, and found someone suffering a stab wound.
Violent offender in Shasta County sentenced to 20 years in state prison
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The Shasta County District attorneys office released a statement Saturday that 44 year old Demenn Spade has been sentenced to 20 years in state prison following his guilty plea to three felony counts. Spade will now be facing time for an incident that occurred in...
Redding Police search for 3 theft suspects
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Detectives are searching for three suspects involved in a truck and trailer theft that happened over the weekend. Redding Police say three unknown suspects trespassed onto a fenced commercial yard on Saturday on the 1500 block of Charles Drive and stole a pickup truck attached to a trailer that had a drag racecar inside, as well as several tools.
Newly released photos show Sherri Papini when first found in 2016; locals react to images
REDDING, Calif. — With Sherri Papini receiving her sentence of 18 months in prison, KRCR asked locals on Wednesday for their reaction to this case finally be closed. More specifically, KRCR shared newly gained photos, showing what Papini looked like when law enforcement first found her on the side of County Road 17 in 2016.
Deputies search for suspect who stole a vehicle in Shasta Lake City
CITY OF SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe stole a vehicle and stole items from a different vehicle Saturday morning in the City of Shasta Lake. At about 3 a.m., deputies say the man was pictured stealing items from a vehicle on Epping Court...
RBPD seeks public's assistance finding two runaway teens
The Red Bluff Police Department (RBPD) is asking for the public's assistance in locating two runaway teens they say may be together. One of the teens was identified as 15-year-old Cheyann Hogan. According to RBPD, Hogan is described as a white female, 5'2" tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Red Bluff Police Department introduces program to alert authorities of people with disabilities
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department introduced its “Reaching Out Together” program. The program offers cards and stickers that will help law enforcement that they are interacting with people with disabilities. The stickers are designed to be placed near or on the front door of...
Matthew Wing Dies in Solo-Car Crash on Highway 32 [Tehama, CA
45-Year-Old Man Fatally Injured in Solo-Vehicle Accident near Mile Marker 8.74. The incident happened on September 16th, at around 7:30 p.m., near mile marker 8.74. According to reports, a westbound Toyota 4-Runner crossed the double yellow lines on State Route 32. The vehicle continued on the eastbound lanes, off to the south shoulder, and into a tree.
Fugitive Santa Clara child molestation suspect arrested in Shasta County
SANTA CLARA -- A fugitive child molestation suspect from Santa Clara who failed to appear at a court hearing in 2015 and removed an ankle monitor in 2020 has been arrested in Shasta County, police said Friday.Daniel Payne Thomas, 34, was wanted for multiple counts of lewd acts with minors under the age of 14 by means of force. Santa Clara police said Thomas was arrested in 2015 and was released from custody ahead of his court date, which he skipped. A Santa Clara Superior Court judge subsequently issued a warrant for Thomas' arrest.In 2020, detectives located Thomas in Plumas...
Santa Clara child molester nabbed after 7 years on the run, police say
A suspected child molester was on the run for seven years living under fake identities before he was ultimately arrested this week, the Santa Clara Police Department announced Friday.
Truck pulling 5th wheel veers off I-5 into embankment in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle off of I-5 around 3:30 this morning in Shasta county just north of the North Street onramp. The driver of the truck pulling a 5th wheel said he was heading from Los Angeles county to Oregon.
Cal Fire responds to abandoned trailer fire south of Red Bluff
REDDING, Calif. — Firefighters from the Cal Fire Tehama-Glenn unit responded to an abandoned travel trailer on fire just south of Red Bluff Wednesday morning. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. at Tehama Avenue and Rawson Road, according to officials. The cause of the fire is under investigation....
Anderson Police arrest man for human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County
ANDERSON, Calif. - A Contra Costa County man was taken into custody by detectives from the Anderson Police Department after an investigation revealed the man had been involved in human trafficking of a minor in Shasta County. On Tuesday, detectives with the Anderson Police Department headed down to Contra Costa...
Redding Police arrest man after drugs discovered during traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - A man was taken into custody in Redding after narcotics were discovered during a traffic stop. On Wednesday, an officer with the Redding Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Authorities say that officers suspected that the driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Trenton Conant of...
1 dead in Highway 32 crash in Tehama County, man identified
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 4:50 P.M. UPDATE - A man who died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Tehama County Friday morning has been identified, according to the CHP Susanville. The crash happened east of the Tehama and Butte county line, at mile marker 8.74. The CHP said 45-year-old...
Police identify 2 of 3 suspects they say were involved in armed robbery in Redding
Police have released the identities of two of the suspects they believe were involved in Tuesday's armed robbery outside the Spinning Wheel Restaurant in Redding.
