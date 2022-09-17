Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Pipeline Coming For Todd, Christian, Trigg, Lyon, Caldwell Counties
Running from Guthrie along the Kentucky-Tennessee state line and all the way to Lamasco, a 53-mile natural gas pipeline is on the way for the Pennyrile — one that could forever change the region’s industrial profile. During a Wednesday morning visit to the Logan-Todd Regional Water Commission and...
Hopkinsville Man Charged In Tennessee Vehicle Theft
A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning for a theft of a vehicle in Tennessee that happened in 2020. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 44-year-old Anthony Bumpers on Lafayette Road on a warrant out of Smyrna Tennessee for theft of a motor vehicle. On December 12th, 2020...
