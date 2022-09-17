ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged In Tennessee Vehicle Theft

A Hopkinsville man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday morning for a theft of a vehicle in Tennessee that happened in 2020. Hopkinsville Police say they arrested 44-year-old Anthony Bumpers on Lafayette Road on a warrant out of Smyrna Tennessee for theft of a motor vehicle. On December 12th, 2020...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy