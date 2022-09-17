Read full article on original website
3 injured in Gresham hit-and-run crash, Chicago police say
Three people were seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's South Side Wednesday afternoon.
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
Off-Duty CPD Officer Seriously Hurt After Being Shot in the Face in Irving Park
Chicago police are investigating after an off-duty officer was seriously injured after being shot in the face during a road rage incident in the Irving Park neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon, officials say. The report of shots fired first came in just after 3:15 p.m. near the intersection of West Addison...
Chicago shooting: Man charged after 4 shot, 2 fatally in West Woodlawn, police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Person found dead in garbage can on South Side
CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
Man Arrested After Firing Rifle at Police in Chicago's Marshall Square, Officials Say
A man is in custody after he fired a rifle at police Tuesday night in Marshall Square on the West Side, according to officials. Officers responded to a report of a person with a gun about 10:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of West 25th Place and saw a man standing in the street with a rifle, police said.
Chicago Police Investigating After Body Found in Roseland Trash Bin
Chicago police are conducting a death investigation after finding a person in a garbage can in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood,. At 7 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West 110th Place, a male with an unknown age was found unresponsive in a garbage can, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges
A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
Grandmother Demands Answers After Suspect in 2-Year-Old Granddaughter's Death Freed on Bond
A Chicago grandmother is demanding answers after her 2-year-old granddaughter was beaten to death in central Illinois, and after the suspect in the case was freed on bond. At just 2 years old, Cali Marie was just learning how to walk and learning about potty training, but she was killed in a vicious beating, according to prosecutors.
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A teen girl was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Photos Show Aftermath of Building Explosion, Collapse in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood That Injured 8
New photos reveal the aftermath of an explosion and building collapse that left at least eight people injured Tuesday in Chicago's Austin neighborhood. The collapse led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as officials searched for anyone possibly trapped in the debris. Fire officials said Tuesday...
62 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a violent weekend in Chicago. At least 62 people were shot, and nine of those people were killed, with six of those dying just Sunday. At least six of the victims are under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition. A 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded
CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
Video Shows Two Chicago Cops Open Fire From Unmarked Car in Shooting That Resulted in Criminal Charges Against Both Officers
Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both. The video is among materials and records released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as it investigates the shooting that wounded...
18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads
Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
fox32chicago.com
3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
fox32chicago.com
Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die...
Authorities identify body found on Evanston high school campus
EVANSTON, Ill. - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was discovered on the campus of an Evanston high school Tuesday morning. The body of Kathy L. Judge, 63, of Evanston was discovered by a school staff member near an outdoor field on the north side Evanston Township High School, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
