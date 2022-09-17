ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Lawndale, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
fox32chicago.com

Person found dead in garbage can on South Side

CHICAGO - A person was found dead in a garbage can Monday evening in the Roseland neighborhood. A male, whose age was unknown, was discovered in the garbage can around 7 p.m. in the first block of West 110th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Teen Shot by Chicago Police Over Weekend Faces Assault, Weapons Charges

A 15-year-old boy faces aggravated assault and weapons charges after officers observed him with a gun over the weekend and opened fire, striking him several times. Officers were “touring” the Chicago Lawn area early Sunday and approached a group of people standing near an alley in the 7200 block of South Artesian Avenue, Chicago police said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

62 shot, 9 fatally, in weekend shootings across Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a violent weekend in Chicago. At least 62 people were shot, and nine of those people were killed, with six of those dying just Sunday. At least six of the victims are under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition. A 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago gas station shootout leaves 2 wounded

CHICAGO - Two men were wounded after exchanging gunfire at a gas station Sunday night in the Gresham neighborhood. The pair was arguing just before 11 p.m. at a gas station in the 7600 block of South Halsted Street when they started shooting at each other, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Video Shows Two Chicago Cops Open Fire From Unmarked Car in Shooting That Resulted in Criminal Charges Against Both Officers

Surveillance video released Tuesday shows two Chicago police officers opening fire from their unmarked car last July, a shooting that has resulted in criminal charges against them both. The video is among materials and records released by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability as it investigates the shooting that wounded...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

18-Year-Old Cold Case Murder Mystery Sees Significant Leads

Even in a city that’s suffered so many murders, the killing of Kevin Clewer seemed unusually violent to veteran Chicago Homicide Detective Lt. William Svilar, who has sadly seen it all. "Just a cold-blooded murder," Svilar said, describing the case. "There’s no evidence to suggest that [Clewer] fought back....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 injured in shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO - Three people were injured in a shooting in Chicago's Gresham neighborhood. Police say two men and a woman all age 40 were shot around 1:19 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Dame Avenue. Each of the victims were shot in the leg and are in fair condition...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die...
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Authorities identify body found on Evanston high school campus

EVANSTON, Ill. - Authorities have identified the body of a woman who was discovered on the campus of an Evanston high school Tuesday morning. The body of Kathy L. Judge, 63, of Evanston was discovered by a school staff member near an outdoor field on the north side Evanston Township High School, located at 1600 Dodge Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

