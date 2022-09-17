CHICAGO (CBS) – It was a violent weekend in Chicago. At least 62 people were shot, and nine of those people were killed, with six of those dying just Sunday. At least six of the victims are under the age of 18.In the first shooting of the weekend, a 16-year-old boy was struck in the leg by gunfire Friday night in the 3000 block of West Wellington in Lakeview around 5:20 p.m.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital initially reported in good condition. A 10-year-old boy was shot while walking on the sidewalk with his father in the 1000 block of East...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO