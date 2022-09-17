Cory Sandhagen doesn’t believe Henry Cejudo deserves an immediate title shot upon his return. This past weekend, Sandhagen defeated Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 60, breaking his two-fight losing streak and keeping his name in the bantamweight title conversation. That conversation is pretty full at the moment though, with Petr Yan, Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili, and Marlon Vera all also jockeying for the next title shot. Add in the possibility of Cejudo returning to reclaim the belt, and there’s quite the logjam at the top of 135-pounds, but Sandhagen, for one, doesn’t think Cejudo should be part of it.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO