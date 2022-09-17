ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Citizens Protest in Support of Rights of Alabama Prison Inmates Across the State

Prison reform is often an unpopular topic across the state– as many believe the rights of inmates in the criminal justice system are being mishandled, leaving those inmates to suffer with physical and mental illness that seemingly go untreated. Today, protesters met at the Criminal Justice Center in downtown Montgomery today to protest the rights of inmates across the state.
Man, Woman Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man and woman injured. Police went to a home in the 3100 block of Fredricksburg Drive at about 3:30PM. That’s just off Virginia Loop Road. Police say they found a woman with a life-threatening gunshot wound and a man with...
Opelika Man Killed in Lee County Crash

Alabama State Troopers say an Opelika man has been killed in a single-car crash. State troopers say 19-year-old Nicholas Northern was killed when the Mazda Miata he was driving left the road, hit a tree and overturned. The wreck happened at around 2:48PM Saturday on Lee County 145, about eight...
23 Year Old Dies in Elmore County Crash

State troopers say an Eclectic man was killed in a single vehicle crash on Sunday. Justin C. Jones, 23, was fatally injured when the 1989 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the road and turned over. Authorities say Jones was not using a seat belt at the time of...
Cayden Bridges’ OT Fumble Recovery Seals Auburn’s 17-14 Wild Win over Missouri

Cayden Bridges recovered a fumble in the end zone to give Auburn a 17-14 overtime victory over Missouri Saturday afternoon at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat dropped the football before a potential game-winning touchdown, and Bridges landed on it to seal the victory for Auburn, which moves to 3-1.
Auburn Loses Second Center, Tate Johnson, to Injury

Auburn has lost its second center of the season with Tate Johnson slated for surgery on his left elbow. Tigers coach Bryan Harsin said Monday that Johnson is scheduled for surgery on the elbow Thursday and is expected to miss 6-8 weeks but could be out for the season. Jalil Irvin replaced him after Johnson went down with the injury against Missouri.
Alabama State Falls to Prairie View A&M, 25-15

Tazon Conley threw for a touchdown and ran for two scores and Prairie View A&M never never trailed as it beat Alabama St. 25-15 on Saturday. Conley finished 14-for-19 passing for 180 yards with the touchdown and an interception. His 16-yard scoring run put the Panthers (2-2, 0-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) on the board first. Later, his 2-yard run with 5:59 before halftime made it 14-6.
