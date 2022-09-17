ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘College GameDay’ Fans Light Up Social Media Over Luke Combs’ Turn as Guest Picker

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQc5X_0hzbk8Ap00

Following his entrance for ESPN’s College GameDay in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday (September 17th), viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Luke Combs being selected to be the day’s guest picker.

While on the social media platform, Twitter users praised the country music hitmaker as the guest picker. One fan praised Combs as being the best College GameDay guest picker. “Luke Combs and Pat McAfee were winning combination on GameDay,” another viewer declared. “Great energy. Met the moment.”

However, not everyone was thrilled with Luke Combs’ pick. The North Carolina State fans shared their thoughts about Combs picking Texas Tech to win against the Wolfpack. One NC State fan declared, “The second worst part about being a State fan are front-runner fans like Luke Combs. He probably pulled for the Heels over App a few weeks ago. But like P Rivers said, being a Wolfpacker ain’t for the soft.”

Despite the criticism from some viewers, others were happy to see Luke Combs. “Why were people so mad about Luke Combs being a guest picker? He is perfect for GameDay.

Combs went on to pick the following teams to win today. North Dakota State to win against Arizona. Purdue to win against Syracuse. Notre Dame to beat California. Auburn to win against Penn State. Texas A&M to beat Miami. Louisiana State to win against Mississippi State. Nebraska to beat Oklahoma. Michigan State to win against Washington. The University of Southern California to take home a win against Fresno State. Oregon to dominate BYU. Appalachian State to win against Troy.

Luke Combs’ Reaction After Appalachian State Mountaineers Upset Texas A&M

Luke Combs’ appearance at ESPN College GameDay comes just days after the country singer and songwriter shared his reaction to Appalachian State beating No. 6 Texas A&M with a 17-14 win. As previously reported, the Aggies had not lost a non-conference game in their stadium since 2018.

Following the exciting game, Luke Combs, who is a huge fan of the Mountaineers declared on Twitter, “IT’S GREAT TO BE A MOUNTAINEER!!!!” He further tagged the Appalachian State football and described the game and team as being “UN. REAL!”

Luke Combs has a soft spot for the Mountaineers. Last year, he played on the Appalachian State campus. He described the event as being a “full circle” moment. “This show was a long time in making for me,” Combs stated at the time. “I attended college at Appalachian State University. I taught myself to play guitar 10 years ago in Boone, NC..” He concluded by saying, “I wrote the first song I ever wrote there.”

Combs attended Appalachian State up until a month left in his senior year. He then decided to drop out of college. He moved to Nashville to pursue his music career.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Fans Highly Concerned Over His Appearance

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady made his way to the podium Thursday ahead of his team’s Week 2 matchup with the New Orleans Saints. Brady’s mouth was moving, but fans were solely focused on his appearance. The 45-year-old, who has continued to defy father time, might finally be showing glimpses of aging, according to fans.
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Troy, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Football
City
Boone, NC
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
City
Nashville, NC
State
California State
State
Washington State
Raleigh, NC
College Sports
State
Arizona State
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Washington, NC
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks Shows Off Major Physical Transformation at Ireland Shows

Garth Brooks had been waiting to play at Ireland’s Croke Park for years. He played a set of shows there in 1997 and hasn’t been back since. However, that doesn’t mean that the country superstar didn’t try. He planned a five-night run at Croke Park in 2014, but those dates didn’t happen. So, these last few dates on the Emerald Isle were a big deal for him and his Irish fans. As a result, he wanted to do something special to mark the occasion. Garth decided to drop some weight.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Combs
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey Speaks Out After Texas Narrowly Falls To Alabama

Matthew McConaughey is known for many things, and one of them is being the University of Texas football’s biggest cultural ambassador. While the hugely popular actor is known for all things Texas, whether it be from his recent advocacy in the wake of the Uvalde shootings or his flirting with running for governor of the state, McConaughey is normally identified with the Lone Star State.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Gameday#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#American Football#College Football#Espn#The North Carolina State#Texas Tech#Purdue#Notre Dame#Texas A M
Outsider.com

WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Twitter
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Social Media
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
College
Syracuse University
Golf Digest

Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable

How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
TEMPE, AZ
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

561K+
Followers
61K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy