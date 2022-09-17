ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer Fuming After Students Rush the End Zone Mid-Game

By Nick Geddes
 4 days ago
South Carolina (1-1) already knew it would have its hands full against No. 1 Georgia (2-0) Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

To win, they would need the Gamecock faithful to be loud and rowdy in the stands. What they didn’t expect, however, was for the student section to try and hurt their chances at pulling off the upset. Or maybe they did? In between the first and second quarter, the school decided to put a generous amount of the student body on the field.

Turns out, it’s not easy to gather a bunch of students back into the stands. Play had to be stopped, leading many on social media to chime in on the blunder.

Some were quick to suggest there was no need to clear out the end zone before the Gamecocks could fire off a play. They weren’t scoring anyways.

Shane Beamer Ticked off By South Carolina Fans on the Field

Nobody was ticked off more by the sight of seeing hundreds of fans in the end zone than South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer. Beamer was seen yelling as his offense was forced to wait. If Beamer has it his way, there will likely be no more honoring of students at future South Carolina home games.

Beamer has plenty to be unhappy about on the field after taking in his team’s first half performance. The Bulldogs have been dominant and lead 24-0 at the half. South Carolina has surprisingly been able to move the ball — that is until it’s third-down, where the Gamecocks are 0-5.

Oklahoma transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler is 8-of-13 for 83 yards with one costly interception.

This is a developing story. Check back with Outsider for updates.

RYR4ME
4d ago

The students were out of line. Noise in the stand is sufficient enough. Why sabotage a game. It suppose to be a fun event with a winner and a loser. Immorality and ignorance should not be glorified

Michelle D
3d ago

Nick Geddes..They didn't RUSH the field. POOR, INACCURATE, CLICKBAIT TITLE. Your own account if the story proves your title wrong. SOOOOO tired of sorry journalism. DO BETTER.

Marvin Orona
4d ago

Rattler should have waited to see what was about to transpire after Lincoln left for usc,but he got titty hurt when he got pulled out of the Texas game... If he would have waited he might have been OU quarterback and a chance for the Heisman trophy,titty hurt got the best of him,now look SC no good football team

