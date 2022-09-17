ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kurt Warner’s son EJ making first college start against Rutgers

By Peter Botte
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rkRd5_0hzbjwkL00

Kurt Warner advanced from a small football program all the way to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

His son, E.J. Warner, will make his first collegiate start Saturday for Temple against Rutgers , ESPN reported.

The true freshman came off the bench for the Owls to complete 14 of 19 pass attempts for 173 yards and two touchdowns last week in relief of starter D’Wan Mathis in a 30-14 win over Lafayette.

Kurt Warner starred at Northern Iowa and played in the Arena Football League before embarking on a Hall of Fame career that featured 32,334 passing yards and two league MVP awards over 12 seasons with three NFL teams, including a Super Bowl title with the Rams in 1999. He also appeared in 10 games for the Giants in 2004.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ef0a_0hzbjwkL00
E.J. Warner
Temple University
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ABEY_0hzbjwkL00
Kurt Warner played for the Rams from 1993-2003 and led them to a Super Bowl title in 2000.
Getty Images

E.J. Warner, who played high school ball at Brophy Prep in Phoenix, reportedly chose the Owls over offers from Hawaii, Connecticut, Colorado State and Marshall. Temple offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf coached Warner’s brother, Kade, at Nebraska.

Mathis, who transferred from Georgia in 2021, threw for only 83 yards on 21 attempts in a 30-0 season-opening loss to Duke. He was 3-for-8 for 42 yards before being replaced by Warner in the Lafayette victory.

