ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

‘Phantom of the Opera,’ Broadway’s Longest-Running Musical, to Close in 2023

By Daniel Kreps
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZC2Ps_0hzbjrKi00

The Phantom of the Opera , the longest-running musical in Broadway ’s history, will close in 2023 after 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances.

Producers announced Friday that the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical, which opened on Broadway in Jan. 1988 and won the Tony Award for Best Musical that year, would end its 35-year run at the Majestic Theater in on Feb. 18, 2023.

“As a producer you dream that a show will run forever,” producer Cameron Mackintosh said in a statement “Indeed, my production of Andrew’s Cats proudly declared for decades ‘Now and Forever.’ Yet Phantom has surpassed that show’s extraordinary Broadway run. But all shows do finally close.”

While Phantom initially rebounded out of its Covid-19 hiatus with weekly $1 million grosses, ticket sales had softened in recent months, and the musical brought in $867,997 during the week ending Sept. 11, the Associated Press reported .

While that total seems impressive, it didn’t cover the cost of the production, which features a largely-than-usual cast and orchestra; the New York Post reported that Phantom was losing $1 million a month prior to Friday’s announcement, citing a downtrend in post-pandemic tourism.

The Phantom of the Opera , the story of a masked musician living beneath a Paris opera house, was the first-ever Broadway musical to stage over 10,000 performances; it’ll accrue 13,925 in total when the final curtain drops in Feb. 2023.

Remarkably, the musical has run even longer on London’s West End — where it first opened in 1986 — before it closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The musical has since reopened in London — albeit with smaller orchestra and more cost-cutting measures, the New York Times noted — where it has now been staged over 14,000 performances, second only to Les Miserables among musicals.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Mike Pence Says Stripping Women of Rights More Important Than Midterm Gains

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he believes implementing a national abortion ban and continuing the conservative fight to restrict bodily autonomy for women “is profoundly more important than any short-term politics.” The comments came in an interview with RealClearPolitics, during which Pence urged his fellow Republicans not to “shrink from the fight” after some GOP legislators distanced themselves from an effort by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham to implement a national abortion ban. Some Republicans are wary that a push for a federal ban could galvenize pro-choice voters in the Novemeber midterms and cost them highly coveted legislative seats.  When...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Estée Lauder Heir Convinced Trump to Wage a (Very Serious) Effort to Buy Greenland

In a presidency overflowing with bizarre side plots, one of the standouts is Donald Trump’s reported desire to purchase Greenland from Denmark. While the controversy produced a response from the Danish that Greenland was not actually for sale, and plenty of memes, it turns out Trump was dead serious in his attempt, and had the idea planted in his mind by the billionaire heir to the Estée Lauder cosmetics fortune, Ronald Lauder.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back

In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
POTUS
People

Marva Hicks, Who Appeared in Broadway's The Lion King and Motown, Dies

The Broadway actress died Sept. 16 in New York City Actress Marva Hicks has died.  Hicks — who appeared in the Broadway productions of The Lion King, Motown and Caroline, or Change — died Sept. 16 in New York City, according to a press release from her representative Sunday. Her family shared a statement to Ebony remembering the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our dear Marva Hicks Taha. Our beloved wife, family member and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS New York

"The Music Man" closing despite box office success

NEW YORK -- Broadway's biggest hit since the pandemic shutdown made a shocking announcement Tuesday. "The Music Man," starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, is closing on Jan. 1.The musical revival has consistently been the top-selling show since it opened in December. Last week, "The Music Man" led all Broadway show grosses with $2.4 million, according to the Broadway League. The show got mixed reviews but boasts the star power of Jackman and Foster. 
MOVIES
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Mackintosh
Person
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Person
Lea Michele
People

'Ocean's 11' Actor Henry Silva Dead at 95: 'Our Hearts Are Broken'

Henry Silva, known for appearing in the films Ocean's 11 and The Manchurian Candidate, has died. He was 95. Silva, who frequently played the villain on screen, died Wednesday of natural causes, the actor's son Scott told The Hollywood Reporter. He was pronounced dead at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Musical Theater#Opera House#Broadway Musical#Paris Opera#Phantom Of The Opera#Performing#The Associated Press#The New York Post
Parade

Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs

Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Talking With Tami

First Look: Halle Bailey As ‘The Little Mermaid’

“THE LITTLE MERMAID” director Rob Marshall took a break from post-production under the sea to share more about the live-action version of the beloved tale. He played the “Part of Your World” sequence for fans in Hall D23 and invited on stage Ariel herself, Halle Bailey, who shared her excitement about her new role. Marshall concluded by introducing the new teaser trailer, available worldwide today.
MOVIES
Parade

Blacklisted Actress Marsha Hunt Dead at 104

Former Hollywood actress Marsha Hunt has died at age 104, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Hunt, who was famously blacklisted in Hollywood over her political activism in the 1940s and 50s, died of natural causes on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at her home in Sherman Oaks, CA. Hunt appeared in over...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Catherine Deneuve in Venice: It Is “Much Better to Be in Europe Than in America If You Are an Actress and Are Older”

French cinema legend Catherine Deneuve was all smiles as she glided into the press conference room of the Venice International Film Festival on Wednesday. Deneuve is being honored in Venice this year with the festival’s Golden Lion award for lifetime achievement.More from The Hollywood Reporter'White Noise' Review: Adam Driver and Noah Baumbach Take a Bold Stab but Don DeLillo's Novel Still Seems UnfilmableVenice Film Festival Kicks Off With Netflix's 'White Noise' and a Message From Ukraine's Volodymyr ZelenskyNoah Baumbach on Getting LCD Soundsystem to Create New Track for 'White Noise': I Told James Murphy to Write a "Catchy, Fun Song About...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

80K+
Followers
22K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy