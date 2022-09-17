ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Second man arrested in marijuana deal turned murder, deputies say

OCALA, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they've arrested a man on Monday who orchestrated a robbery gone wrong. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Monday, Sept. 12, deputies received a call regarding an individual at the Maricamp Emergency Department with a gunshot wound to the hand. The victim told deputies he was robbed at the Greenway Trailhead off Banyan Road, one of the men who attacked him may be dead. When they arrived to the location, they found Cameron Cole Dalzell, 18, dead — from a gunshot wound.
2 car burglaries in Marion County, police need your help

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Marion County Police Department needs your help in identifying two car burglars. Police say that on August 29, someone shattered the front passenger window of a woman's vehicle parked at the Greenway Trailhead on SE Baseline Road. Her purse, driver’s license, credit and...
