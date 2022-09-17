ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction in downtown Youngstown moving forward with some roads to reopen soon

For the past couple of years, downtown Youngstown has been undergoing a major transformation with many improvement projects in the works. These projects do come with a price though, as many folks traveling through downtown for events or for work are running into many road closures and detours. However, this is all part of a process to beautify the city.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

