Read full article on original website
Related
WFMJ.com
Downtown Youngstown streets remained closed early Monday after weekend Oh Wow event
Some streets in Downtown Youngstown remained closed early Monday following a weekend event at the Oh Wow science center. Part of Central Square and W. Federal Street is closed between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street. Due to construction. All of W. Commerce Street and the intersection at Phelps Street and...
WFMJ.com
Construction in downtown Youngstown moving forward with some roads to reopen soon
For the past couple of years, downtown Youngstown has been undergoing a major transformation with many improvement projects in the works. These projects do come with a price though, as many folks traveling through downtown for events or for work are running into many road closures and detours. However, this is all part of a process to beautify the city.
Comments / 0