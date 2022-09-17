ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

cbs12.com

Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Teen driver cited for rear-ending school bus on first day of school

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities cited a teen driver who crashed into a school bus on the first day of school. The juvenile driver from Greenacres received citations for failure to stop for a school bus and driving without a valid driver's license. The Palm Beach County...
GREENACRES, FL
cbs12.com

Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station

PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
Corey Jones
cbs12.com

Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
#Kidnapping#Carjacking#Sexual Assault#Sexual Battery#Violent Crime#Atm
cbs12.com

Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

$11K donation provides Clewiston PD with AEDs and trauma packs

CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clewiston Police Department adds AEDs and trauma packs into officers patrol cars on Monday after a generous donation by the Police and Kids Foundation. The police department said the $11,000 donation includes six Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AEDs, six portable trauma packs, and one...
CLEWISTON, FL
cbs12.com

Deweycon, recycle derby, pet adoptions: What to do this weekend

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in the community. 9TH ANNUAL COUNTDOWN 2 ZERO PET ADOPTION KICK-OFF EVENT. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and PBC’s Public Safety Department Division Animal Care & Control is hosting the largest adoption event in an effort to save the lives of hundreds of animals.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

