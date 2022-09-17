Read full article on original website
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's RinG camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
Deputy investigating collision finds, arrests one of the parties at home, not at the scene
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash west of Boca Raton ended with only one of the people involved talking to a sheriff's deputy. The other is now charged with a lesser crime than hit and run. It happened at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. causing her...
Injured pit-bull mix found, authorities seeking answers
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding those responsible for the suspected abuse of a pit-bull mix named Phoenix. Authorities say the three-year-old Phoenix was found injured near Blue Heron Boulevard and Central Industrial Drive on Monday, September 5. It...
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
Sheriff's office seeks help in 12-year-old cold murder case
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are asking for help solving a cold case from 2010. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to ask for information regarding the shooting death of Huber Minel Velasquez Sarceno. He was found shot to death inside his red Acura,...
Teen driver cited for rear-ending school bus on first day of school
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities cited a teen driver who crashed into a school bus on the first day of school. The juvenile driver from Greenacres received citations for failure to stop for a school bus and driving without a valid driver's license. The Palm Beach County...
Man found dead in truck behind Circle K gas station
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are investigating the suspicious death of a man found dead in his truck behind a Circle K gas station on Lake Worth Road in Palm Springs on Wednesday morning. The Palm Springs Police Department said they responded to a call on...
School District terminates Boca Raton middle school teacher, accused of hitting students
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A Boca Raton teacher has been under the microscope, accused of hitting students with sticks, and grabbing another by the back of the neck over the past year. On Wednesday, Palm Beach County school board members decided his future from his position. The...
Missing three-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale found safe
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CBS12) — Isaiah Louise-Jeune was found safe according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a missing child's alert for the 3-year-old boy from Ft. Lauderdale on Sunday. No word on if he was found with 27-year-old Marie Benoit, which...
Photos: Tractor trailer filled with manure overturns in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A tractor trailer overturned spilling its contents out on Jog road in West Palm Beach on Tuesday evening, sending a man to St. Mary's Medical Center. According to the West Palm Beach Police Department, the tractor trailer — filled with manure — overturned...
Lanes reopen on Turnpike after crash
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on Florida's Turnpike left shoulder blocked on Tuesday. The crash occurred just before Mile Marker 98 southbound just after 9 a.m. Traffic was backed up to exit 99 (Okeechobee Boulevard) but lanes have since reopened. No word yet on the conditions...
Photos: Firefighters cut open roof in rollover crash in Lake Worth Beach
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Firefighters had to cut open the roof of a truck on Monday morning to rescue a person stuck inside after a rollover crash. The Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units said firefighters from Batalion 3 responded to a rollover crash on I-95 North in Lake Worth Beach.
Tesla's autopilot feature at center of wrongful death lawsuit in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tesla's autopilot feature is at the center of a lawsuit that's going to trial in Palm Beach County this week. The lawsuit stems from a fatal crash just after 6 a.m. on State Road 7 in Delray Beach on March 1, 2019. The crash killed 50-year-old Jeremy Banner of Lake Worth Beach. He left behind a wife and three grown children.
Judge in Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial won't disqualify herself, will decide other motions
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — A Monday afternoon hearing the Nikolas Cruz sentencing trial ended with Circuit Court Judge Elizabeth Scherer denying the defense motion to disqualify herself from the trial. The Motion to Disqualify came Friday. The cause happened two days earlier, on Wednesday. That morning, the school...
Lanes cleared after crash causes delays on I-95 southbound
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Lanes have been reopened after a crash in Palm Beach County caused major delays on I-95. The crash occurred at Exit 60 (Hypoluxo Road) on I-95 southbound just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Four lanes were blocked while first responders responded to the...
$11K donation provides Clewiston PD with AEDs and trauma packs
CLEWISTON, Fla. (CBS12) — The Clewiston Police Department adds AEDs and trauma packs into officers patrol cars on Monday after a generous donation by the Police and Kids Foundation. The police department said the $11,000 donation includes six Cardiac Science Powerheart G5 AEDs, six portable trauma packs, and one...
Anger in Acreage: Locals unhappy as trucks long kept in area cited in violation of code
ACREAGE/PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL — If you live out west, or know someone who does—you know part of the appeal is more space and less restriction from things like HOAs. But that could be changing soon, with the rules for semi-trucks and how property owners store them being enforced more frequently.
Marching band from Riviera Beach gets $10,000 donation to help get to London
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A community marching band from Riviera Beach is facing a fast-approaching deadline to make a deposit for their trip to London. The band received a big boost this week. An anonymous donor wrote a $10,000 check to the SOS Community Marching Band, and it...
Deweycon, recycle derby, pet adoptions: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the events happening this weekend in the community. 9TH ANNUAL COUNTDOWN 2 ZERO PET ADOPTION KICK-OFF EVENT. Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League and PBC’s Public Safety Department Division Animal Care & Control is hosting the largest adoption event in an effort to save the lives of hundreds of animals.
Relief on the way to help Puerto Ricans devastated by Hurricane Fiona
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Local groups are stepping in to help after Hurricane Fiona ripped through Puerto Rico with flooding and mudslides, knocking out the island’s power grid. Some residents in Palm Beach County with connections to the island say togetherness is what keeps them going,...
