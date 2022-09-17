Read full article on original website
Cowgirl Golf Concludes Play in Coeur d’Alene
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad concluded play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday completing the third and final round of action. The Cowgirls finished tied for 14th behind a pair of top 25 finishes from Kyla Wilde and Samantha Hui. “We just couldn’t get anything going...
Hui Tied for 15th At Coeur d’Alene Golf Tourney
The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad continued play at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Collegiate Invitational on Monday completing the second round of action. With 36 holes in the books the Cowgirls sit in 11th place as a team being led by and outstanding effort from Samantha Hui who is currently tied for 15th amongst a highly competitive field.
Forest Service Public Lands Day (Sept 24th) Volunteer Events
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service has partnered with multiple groups, including the University of Wyoming (UW), to hold local volunteer events on National and Wyoming Public Lands Day, Saturday, Sept. 24. Registration for events is available in advance online or day of the event. Billed as the largest...
Rec Center Leisure Pool Closed
The Laramie Recreation Center Leisure Pool has scheduled repair of the boiler for the morning of Thursday Sept. 22. We will reopen when we have been able make repairs and temperatures have risen above 80 degrees. If you have questions about the status of the pool opening, please call 721-5269, Option 7. Thank you for your patience.
Laramie Police Chief Search: Meet The Candidates Public Forum
Seven semifinalist candidates for Laramie Police Chief sat for interviews before two panels comprised of 15 local professionals from law enforcement, partner agencies and community interest groups. Three finalists have been invited to participate in the final phase of the City’s hiring process. Mr. Brian Browne, Mr. Frank Rodriguez and...
