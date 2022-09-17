Read full article on original website
Related
KTSA
SAPD: Woman shot at San Antonio park. Shooter still on the run
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for whoever shot a woman who was at a park on the Northeast side early Wednesday morning. KSAT-12 is reporting that it happened at around 1:45 A.M. at Sunrise Park near Binz-Engleman Road. The woman and a family member were at...
KSAT 12
Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
'He doesn't deserve it': Truck stolen from San Antonio man fighting lung cancer
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man fighting cancer now has to find an alternative way to get to his medical appointments after criminals stole his truck. The avocado-green 1996 Chevrolet S-10 pickup is Gary Spears's only vehicle, and a model which is no longer even in production. Spears,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police need your help finding suspect in fatal hit and run
SAN ANTONIO — Police and Crime Stoppers need your help in finding the suspect in a fatal hit and run crash. Henry Stevenson was driving on Southton Road at I-37 with his 5-year-old passenger with him when another vehicle tried to merge into his lane, forcing him off the road and causing him to flip multiple times throwing them both from the vehicle.
Person stabbed trying to break up argument between couple
SAN ANTONIO — A person was stabbed trying to break up a fight between a couple, the San Antonio Police Department said. The stabbing happened on Wednesday morning in the 100 block of McCullough Avenue. Authorities said the information is preliminary, but a man and a woman were arguing...
Woman hit in leg by stray bullet while she was sitting at park on east side
SAN ANTONIO — A woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting at an east-side park with her husband. Police were called out to the Methodist Converse Emergency Center at 6400 Mallard Meadow around 1:25 a.m. Wednesday for reports of a woman shot. When officers arrived at the...
Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge
SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
KTSA
Man hit by train on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who survived getting hit by a train is recovering at a hospital this morning. FOX 29 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Merida. The man was thrown from the tracks after he was hit...
SAPD says Jefferson High School is 'safe' after reports of shooting
Initial reports say no evidence of shooting found.
KTSA
Witnesses report seeing 5 men open fire on San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Nobody was hurt when a group of people opened fire on a home on San Antonio’s Northwest side. FOX 29 reports it was around 2:30 A.M. Tuesday when the group stood outside a home on Waverly Avenue and started shooting. They say more...
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man ‘sucker-punched,’ kicked victim in face in ambush-style attack at popular downtown bar
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he allegedly brutally attacked another man at a downtown bar earlier in September. Brandon Lugo, 28, has been taken into police custody. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lugo was at Pat O’Brien’s on Alamo Plaza on Saturday,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two men stabbed in 'random' attacks at San Antonio H-E-B, VIA bus stop
One victim is in critical condition.
KTSA
Trail of blood leads SAPD to suspect in double-stabbing on south east side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused of stabbing two different people at different locations on the south east side. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. to the H-E-B location on S. New Braunfels Ave. on report a...
KTSA
DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
San Antonio ISD to have staff present on campus for future lockdowns after parents rush Jefferson HS
SAN ANTONIO — After reports of an active shooter, that turned out to be false, led parents to swarm Jefferson High School, the San Antonio ISD said it will be improving communications with parents in future lockdowns. No gun and no evidence of a threat was found, but San...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
‘We love her. She’ll be missed:’ Family grieves after fatal Capstone Ridge shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The family of a woman involved in a fatal domestic violence attack in San Antonio shared their concerns in hopes of reaching other people who may be impacted by similar situations. The woman, 41, who was killed at her home on Capstone Ridge Saturday has been...
wbap.com
Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!
It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
KSAT 12
The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories
**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 0