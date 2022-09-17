ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Woman apparently hit by random gunfire at public park

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting in which a woman was hit by gunfire while at a public park early Wednesday. The shooting happened after 1:30 a.m. on the Northeast side of town. According to police, the woman and her husband had been driving around...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Authorities ID second teen who was fatally shot in car on East Side

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second teenager who died in a shooting on the East Side on Sunday. Omar Neal, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, authorities said Tuesday morning. The office previously identified another shooting victim as Devin Taylor, 17.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fourth person arrested, charged with capital murder after brutal attack outside San Antonio hookah lounge

SAN ANTONIO — Another arrest has been made four months after a vicious murder at a northeast-San Antonio hookah lounge, in which a 20-year-old man lost his life. Police had previously arrested 19-year-old Robert Ortiz, 22-year-old Nathan Sanchez and 20-year-old Aaron Trevino on capital murder charges, accusing them of killing Takhai Michael on May 29 in the parking lot of Blow Hookah Lounge, off Eisenhauer Road.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Man hit by train on San Antonio’s West side

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who survived getting hit by a train is recovering at a hospital this morning. FOX 29 is reporting that it happened at around 9:30 P.M. Monday at South Zarzamora and Merida. The man was thrown from the tracks after he was hit...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

DPS Troopers looking for white truck involved in fatal crash in Atascosa County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is looking for the driver of an industrial vehicle involved in a fatal crash on Wednesday morning. The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office has posted to Facebook photos of what the truck might look like. Troopers think the driver of the truck hit a white SUV and knocked the driver’s side door off on northbound IH-37 near the Atascosa and Bexar County line.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Chris Krok Show: Another School Shooting in San Antonio!!!

It seems as though 2022 has been a year full of school shootings. Well now, we just had another one, this time in San Antonio. Chris describes what happened and how, much like Uvalde, the parents tried to intervene. However, the police were engaging this time, and fought back against the parents. It’s understandable why the parents would want to intervene, but they should always follow the law and let the cops handle the situation, no matter what!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

The gruesome murder of Nicole Perry: South Texas Crime Stories

**Some details in this story are graphic and may not be suitable for all ages. Reader discretion is advised.**. Body discovered in trash bags at illegal dumping site. It was a normal November afternoon when Bexar County Public Works employee Oscar Flores was asked to go pick up trash that was off South WW White Rd.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
