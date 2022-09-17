Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Team effort leads Wynford to boys’ N10 golf title
BUCYRUS — The Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys’ golf title was a three-team race after regular season round robin play. Wynford, Seneca East, and Mohawk were tied at 6-1. Wynford beat Seneca East, the Tigers beat Mohawk, and the Warriors beat the Royals. The league champion needed to...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus netters edge Galion, 3-2
GALION — The Bucyrus tennis team improved to 5-6 on the year with a 3-2 win over county rival Galion. In first singles, the Tigers’ Emma Ross defeated Hannah Scott, 6-1, 6-0. The Lady Redmen answered in second singles when Addy Young defeated Calista Robbins, 6-1, 6-0. Galion’s...
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bradley A. Artrip
Bradley A. Artrip, 60, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1961, in Bucyrus, to Kenneth W. and Wilma M. (Fritz) Artrip. Brad drove truck for many years. He enjoyed working in his gardens and on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed the company of his two dogs Kate and Zore. They were his whole life.
13abc.com
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Saturday, 6-year-old Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park in Marble Head while on a Boy Scouts trip. People in his hometown of Gibsonburg say the loss is devastating and shocking. “We’re here for you, for the family, whatever you need. There’s a lot...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
crawfordcountynow.com
Crestline man found deceased
CRESTLINE—Thanks to public outreach, relatives of a Crestline man have been located. Officers were dispatched to 705 High St. Crestline in reference to doing a well-being check on the occupant of that home. Upon Arrival, Officers checked the home and found a deceased male lying inside. It appeared as...
richlandsource.com
Severe thunderstorms possible in Richland County on Wednesday
MANSFIELD -- Richland County will be under a slight risk for severe weather Wednesday afternoon. Some of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the primary threat, according to Joseph D. Petrycki, Director of Richland County EMA.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Post releases OVI Checkpoint results
MARION – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Marion City Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department held an OVI checkpoint on Friday, September 16, 2022. The checkpoint was held on Mount Vernon Ave. near Forest Lawn Blvd. in the City of Marion. Officers made...
Lake High School coach on leave had license suspended in 2011 for inappropriate texts to students
MILLBURY, Ohio — The Lake High School head football coach and assistant principal placed on leave Monday night for "improper communications" was disciplined at a previous job in 2011 for sending inappropriate text messages to students. Josh Andrews, 39, was barred from coaching while employed by Swanton Local Schools...
One Tank Trip: Apple Hill Orchards
Apply Hill Orchards, 1175 Lexington-Ontario Road, in Richland County is run by Russell Joudrey, a New England native, Barbara Zaugg of Mansfield, and their daughter Anne Joudrey. And it's a One Tank Trip.
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
crawfordcountynow.com
Janet Sue Miller
Janet Sue Miller of Galion, Ohio, disappeared after attending a Christmas Eve Church Service, in Brookhaven, GA, on December 24, 2015 and recently was declared deceased by the courts of Morrow County, Ohio on July 14, 2022. Janet was born June 17, 1937 to LeRoy William and Barbara Crawford Miller,...
