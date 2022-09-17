ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Team effort leads Wynford to boys’ N10 golf title

BUCYRUS — The Northern 10 Athletic Conference boys’ golf title was a three-team race after regular season round robin play. Wynford, Seneca East, and Mohawk were tied at 6-1. Wynford beat Seneca East, the Tigers beat Mohawk, and the Warriors beat the Royals. The league champion needed to...
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus netters edge Galion, 3-2

GALION — The Bucyrus tennis team improved to 5-6 on the year with a 3-2 win over county rival Galion. In first singles, the Tigers’ Emma Ross defeated Hannah Scott, 6-1, 6-0. The Lady Redmen answered in second singles when Addy Young defeated Calista Robbins, 6-1, 6-0. Galion’s...
GALION, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Attica, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
North Robinson, OH
Local
Ohio Football
The Spun

Wisconsin Players Make Their Opinion On Ohio State Clear

One of the top conference matchups in the Big Ten is set to be played this weekend. Wisconsin is going to take on Ohio State at the Horsehoe on Saturday night. The Badgers face a tall task of stopping the vaunted Buckeyes offense, especially after they just scored 77 points against Toledo this past Saturday.
MADISON, WI
crawfordcountynow.com

Bradley A. Artrip

Bradley A. Artrip, 60, of Bucyrus passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. He was born November 2, 1961, in Bucyrus, to Kenneth W. and Wilma M. (Fritz) Artrip. Brad drove truck for many years. He enjoyed working in his gardens and on cars in his spare time. He also enjoyed the company of his two dogs Kate and Zore. They were his whole life.
BUCYRUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Phillips
Person
Connor Mcmichael
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline man found deceased

CRESTLINE—Thanks to public outreach, relatives of a Crestline man have been located. Officers were dispatched to 705 High St. Crestline in reference to doing a well-being check on the occupant of that home. Upon Arrival, Officers checked the home and found a deceased male lying inside. It appeared as...
CRESTLINE, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Post releases OVI Checkpoint results

MARION – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Marion City Police Department and Marion County Sheriff’s Department held an OVI checkpoint on Friday, September 16, 2022. The checkpoint was held on Mount Vernon Ave. near Forest Lawn Blvd. in the City of Marion. Officers made...
MARION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colonel#American Football#Tigers
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a good, juicy burger and some nice, crispy fries on the side then you are in the right place because below you'll find a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you love eating out-of-this-word burgers. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers.
OHIO STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
NORTHWOOD, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Janet Sue Miller

Janet Sue Miller of Galion, Ohio, disappeared after attending a Christmas Eve Church Service, in Brookhaven, GA, on December 24, 2015 and recently was declared deceased by the courts of Morrow County, Ohio on July 14, 2022. Janet was born June 17, 1937 to LeRoy William and Barbara Crawford Miller,...
GALION, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy