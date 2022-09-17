Read full article on original website
Weld County crash video shows train hitting police car with woman inside
The Fort Lupton Police Department has released body camera footage from the night of a train crash that severely injured a 20-year-old woman last week. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a Platteville police officer pulled over Maria Rios-Gonzalez in Weld County, near Highway 85 and County Road 38, after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. Two Fort Lupton police officers later arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in the back of the Platteville officer’s car, which was illegally parked on railroad tracks.
Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed to death by ketamine
The Adams County coroner has changed the cause of death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain to ketamine administration following forcible restraint but maintains that the manner of death is “undetermined” — contradicting the state’s case against the police officers and paramedics who are charged in connection to his death.
Suspect arrested in Fort Collins for fatal hit-and-run that killed Weld County deputy
Authorities have arrested the prime suspect in a hit-and-run that killed an off-duty Weld County deputy Sunday. The Colorado State Patrol and the Weld County Sheriff's Office arrested 36-year-old Norberto Garcia-Gonzales in Fort Collins late Monday night. He is accused of fatally hitting Alexis Hein-Nutz and fleeing the scene. The...
This photographer usually captures ‘old Denver.’ Now Juan Fuentes is focusing on immigrant experiences with a show at the Denver Art Museum
Standing in front of photographer Juan Fuentes’ installation at the Denver Art Museum feels like being in someone’s living room. A mantle covered in fabric displays family portraits. Ornate gold frames and an image printed on silk — framed by lace — add to the effect that you are standing in your grandmother’s home.
She was a world-class violinist who became homeless. Now her instrument is getting a new life, and a new concerto, in Greeley
Unless you are a musician, many who hear a violin seldom consider the history of the instrument, the life it lived, and the story it tells. Dylan Fixmer is a musician and the composer in residence for the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. When he came into contact with this particular violin, he did wonder about the story it held. The story he discovered moved him deeply and inspired his new violin concerto.
WIN TICKETS from CPR Classical to Eric Whitacre with Kantorei at the Newman Center
CPR Classical presents Eric Whitacre at the Newman Center with Kantorei and the Lamont Symphony Orchestra Strings on Saturday, October 8th at 7:30 p.m. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the premiere of the newly orchestrated arrangement of Whitacre's "The Sacred Veil," commissioned by Denver's own Kantorei.
