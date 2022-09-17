ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

Weld County crash video shows train hitting police car with woman inside

The Fort Lupton Police Department has released body camera footage from the night of a train crash that severely injured a 20-year-old woman last week. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, a Platteville police officer pulled over Maria Rios-Gonzalez in Weld County, near Highway 85 and County Road 38, after an alleged road rage incident involving a gun. Two Fort Lupton police officers later arrived at the scene and placed the suspect in the back of the Platteville officer’s car, which was illegally parked on railroad tracks.
WELD COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

Elijah McClain’s autopsy report changed to death by ketamine

The Adams County coroner has changed the cause of death of 23-year-old Elijah McClain to ketamine administration following forcible restraint but maintains that the manner of death is “undetermined” — contradicting the state’s case against the police officers and paramedics who are charged in connection to his death.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
cpr.org

This photographer usually captures ‘old Denver.’ Now Juan Fuentes is focusing on immigrant experiences with a show at the Denver Art Museum

Standing in front of photographer Juan Fuentes’ installation at the Denver Art Museum feels like being in someone’s living room. A mantle covered in fabric displays family portraits. Ornate gold frames and an image printed on silk — framed by lace — add to the effect that you are standing in your grandmother’s home.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boulder County, CO
Boulder County, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Boulder County, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Fort Lupton, CO
City
Broomfield, CO
City
Niwot, CO
City
Boulder, CO
cpr.org

She was a world-class violinist who became homeless. Now her instrument is getting a new life, and a new concerto, in Greeley

Unless you are a musician, many who hear a violin seldom consider the history of the instrument, the life it lived, and the story it tells. Dylan Fixmer is a musician and the composer in residence for the Greeley Philharmonic Orchestra. When he came into contact with this particular violin, he did wonder about the story it held. The story he discovered moved him deeply and inspired his new violin concerto.
GREELEY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy