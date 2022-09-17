ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

Special-education students to run new coffee shop

Two local teachers are uniting students over a cup of coffee. Later this month, Benjamin Russell High School teachers Jessica Johnson and Lynn McVey will launch ‘Wild Bean Catfé’, an upcoming café that the school’s special education students will operate. The educators launched the initiative...
Opponent Scout: Auburn enters Missouri game with Harsin's seat warming

Missouri enters its Week 4 game at Auburn at 2-1, with a struggling offensive line and a blowout loss to an out-of-conference Power Five team. That’s pretty much the situation Auburn is in, too. Under coach Bryan Harsin, Auburn blew out Mercer, scraped by San Jose State and fell...
