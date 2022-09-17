ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Dunleavy creates task force to study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes

(The Center Square) - A 13-member committee will study Alaska's recreational marijuana taxes, fees and regulations. Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an executive order Wednesday establishing the Governor's Advisory Task Force on Recreational Marijuana that will study the state's seven-year-old marijuana industry. Alaskans approved recreational marijuana in 2014. The state charges...
ALASKA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Asian Clams Invade Wyoming

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has verified the presence of Asian clams, an aquatic invasive species, in Glendo Reservoir. Game and Fish confirmed the discovery in early September. Asian clams have been found in Wyoming before, identified in nearby Guernsey Reservoir in 2019 and the North Platte River in 2014.
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

State paves uncertain road for electric vehicles

Last month the California Air Resources Board, with support from Gov. Gavin Newsom, approved groundbreaking regulations prohibiting the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035. It was a shift toward clean energy that advocates hope will put a dent in the state’s greenhouse gas emissions. The law puts the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
KPVI Newschannel 6

'Idaho Debates' set, one schedule change announced

BOISE — Due to scheduling issues, the air date for a debate between U.S. Senate candidates on Idaho Public Television has been moved from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5. The schedule for the “Idaho Debates,” all airing statewide on Idaho Public Television, remains otherwise unchanged. It includes:
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

High fuel costs yield $15 energy rate hikes in Virginia

(The Center Square) – Virginians will need to pay nearly $15 more on their monthly energy bills for the next three years to partially offset higher fuel costs, according to an order from the State Corporation Commission. The SCC approved a rate increase request for Dominion Energy so the...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Razor Clam#Toxins
KPVI Newschannel 6

Northern Missouri crops show most potential

As crops dry down and farmers shift into harvest mode, Missouri’s crops look to have a lot of variety. While some parts of the state have battled drought in 2022, much of northern Missouri is expecting above-average or excellent yields, although even within those areas there is variation based on where scattered rains hit.
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Countries Utah imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Utah imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Utah. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KPVI Newschannel 6

Texas ramping up efforts to fight fentanyl crisis impacting communities

(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed state agency heads to “look for ways to enhance all aspects of the state’s response to” the fentanyl crisis, including creating public service announcements, posting flyers in prominent locations around regulated facilities, training staff, or providing educational opportunities.
TEXAS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Republicans balk at prospect of Gov. Inslee running for a fourth term

(The Center Square) – Halfway into his third term, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is still raising campaign cash and shows no real sign of winding things down. This is prompting speculation about a possible fourth term. Aisling Kerins, the governor’s former campaign manager and current consultant, doesn't rule out...
WASHINGTON STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania faces high housing prices unless 'record-level building' happens

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s struggle to build more housing, be it affordable or market-rate, will continue unless dramatic change happens within city, county, and state governments. Such was the takeaway from a House Urban Affairs Committee hearing focused on northeastern Pennsylvania on Wednesday. From bureaucratic red tape...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Illinois quick hits: State senator charged with bribery; Mega Millions winners come forward

State Sen. Emil Jones III is facing federal bribery charges following a yearlong investigation involving the red-light camera company SafeSpeed. The Chicago Democrat is now the latest in a long line of Illinois lawmakers to face charges since the feds’ probe of SafeSpeed negotiations. Jones, who is the son of former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr., is also charged with lying to the FBI.
ILLINOIS STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sample ballots available for November general election

Voters can now access their sample ballots on the Georgia Secretary of State's website, with just over six weeks left until Election Day on November 8. Ballots — which are not official, but merely for preview purposes — can be viewed at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The absentee ballot application period...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
MISSOURI STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Analysis of religious liberties ranks Hawaii 30th

(The Center Square) - Hawaii ranked 30th in the nation in a newly published study examining states’ commitment to safeguarding religious liberties. The state received a score of 34% based on 29 items that formed six groups of safeguards. Religious Liberty in the States 2022 originated from the First...
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy