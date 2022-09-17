ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Fox News

Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'

A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’

Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
TEXAS STATE
The List

Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign

The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’

Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Washington Examiner

'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico

Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish

A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production

FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
MONTANA STATE
WUSA9

