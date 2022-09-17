Read full article on original website
Return to sender! NYC is relocating migrants to Florida, after city's immigration boss claimed that's where they'd rather be
New York City officials are going to fly out migrants to Florida after claiming many of them did not want to come to the Big Apple. The Commissioner of Immigration Affairs for the city says that a lot of the migrants being bussed from Texas by Gov Greg Abbott are coming from Venezuela.
Texas sheriff sends message to Kamala Harris: 'The border is wide open'
A South Texas sheriff applauded Governor Greg Abbott's move to send busses of migrants from the southern border to liberal cities like Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. Goliad County, Sheriff Roy Boyd joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday to share what communities like his have experienced and why VP Kamala Harris' claims that the border is secure are inaccurate.
americanmilitarynews.com
Video: Migrants dropped off at VP Harris’ home and elite Martha’s Vineyard from TX, FL
Two buses carrying illegal immigrants from the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas arrived near Vice President Kamala Harris’ Washington, D.C. home on Thursday just days after Harris insisted the border is secure. Two planes full of illegal immigrants also arrived in the elite Martha’s Vineyard after departing Florida on Wednesday.
Florida Lieutenant Governor Calls for Busing Cuban Migrants to Delaware, Then Tries To Walk it Back
Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez has come under fire for her comments that many interpreted as support of busing Cuban migrants to Delaware. Nuñez, herself the daughter of Cubans who settled in Miami, made the controversial remarks last week in an interview with Actualidad 1040 AM, a Spanish-language radio station popular with many Cubans living in South Florida. "The governor isn't going to stand there with his arms crossed. He's thinking what he's going to do. He's going to send them, frankly to the state of Delaware, the president's state," Nuñez said on the Cada Tarde show.
On video: Migrants at VP Harris’ home say border’s ‘open,’ one says ‘we came illegally’
Multiple migrants who had been bussed from the U.S. southern border and dropped off outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington D.C. admitted on camera that they entered the U.S. through an “open” border despite Harris’ claims that the border is secure. One migrant even admitted to entering the country “illegally.”
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot says she'd be 'happy to drain Texas' of all its residents: 'We'll rent the buses'
Democrat Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said that she'd be "happy to drain Texas of all its residents" and welcome them to Chicago after Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent two buses with migrants onboard to Chicago's Union Station. Lightfoot made the comments during a Thursday press conference after the migrants'...
'The View' co-host Whoopi Goldberg: Immigration is a 'problem' because it's 'made into a brown people issue'
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg suggested on Thursday that illegal immigration is a "problem" because it's been "made into a brown people issue" and argued that the U.S. doesn't have a "problem" when other people "overstay their time." "Seeking asylum in the United States once you have reached our shores...
Fact Check: Did Ron DeSantis Fly Migrants to Martha's Vineyard for $12m?
Outrage has exploded on social media after news that Gov. DeSantis was said to have spent millions on chartering migrants to Martha's Vineyard.
Business Insider
Senator Ted Cruz confronted on plane by heckler who asked him to name one Uvalde victim, video shows
Cruz instead talked about his failed school safety bill.Since the Uvalde school shooting in Texas in May, Cruz has resisted calls to support gun control measures. Senator Ted Cruz was confronted by a heckler who asked him to name one victim of the mass school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas.
Beto O'Rourke Faces An Unexpected Roadblock In His Gubernatorial Campaign
The gubernatorial race in Texas is one that not only Texans are paying close attention to, but many Americans. The tight race between incumbent Governor Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke has been heating up since the Robb Elementary School shooting that happened in Uvalde, Texas in May. O'Rourke made headlines after calling out Abbott for not doing anything in regards to gun violence, according to Politico. O'Rourke, who was just a Democratic nominee at the time, confronted Abbott saying, "The time to stop the next shooting is right now and you are doing nothing."
The migrants sent to Martha's Vineyard have been voluntarily taken to a military base for support, officials say
The roughly 50 migrants who were sent by plane to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts by Florida's governor this week were taken to a military base Friday to receive shelter and humanitarian support, officials said.
Migrant flight never arrives near Biden's coastal home after Delaware officials launch preparations
By early Tuesday evening, the plane hadn't arrived in the town of nearly 7,500 near Biden's vacation home. Flight trackers showed the plane instead went from Nashville to Teterboro, N.J.
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
A Shocking Number of Californians Are Moving to Texas Unless You Do Basic Math
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. On Monday, Bloomberg ran a story under the headline “Over 1 in 10 New Texas Residents Migrated There From California.” The story is based on data compiled by the location data firm Placer.ai. The firm uses this statistic to suggest that California-first chains like In-N-Out and Trader Joe’s are seeing increased foot traffic because of all the Californians in Texas. The story fits with the larger narrative that people are leaving California for Texas in droves. Sometimes this is presented as part of a larger argument of blue-staters voting with their feet to move to a red state as evidence of the supremacy of conservative principles.
‘We will not forget it.’ Migrants sent to Martha’s Vineyard — what are people saying?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office has confirmed it flew migrants to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts as part of the state’s new program.
Washington Examiner
'No access': Arizona completes shipping container border wall with Mexico
Mexican cartels and smugglers who funnel migrants and drugs over the border and into Yuma, Arizona, have begun moving outside of town to areas without a barrier following Gov. Doug Ducey's installation of a shipping container wall this month, according to Arizona officials. “We are definitely seeing a reduction in...
This Sanctuary City Can’t Handle 7,600 Migrants Who Arrived This Year
This year, Texas bussed nearly 7,600 migrants to New York City which Mayor Eric Adams calls a sanctuary city. But the thousands of migrants who have entered have overwhelmed the city and its immigration center.
Fox News cuts off interviewing migrants on buses as reporter can’t speak Spanish
A Fox News reporter admitted he wasn’t able to fully translate comments in Spanish as he interviewed a group of mostly Venezuelan migrants who were bused outside of vice-president Kamala Harris’s residence in Washington, DC, by Texas governor Greg Abbott on Thursday.During a live televised segment about the migrants, Fox News national correspondent Griff Jenkins approached a man in a green shirt exiting the bus and asked if he spoke English.“No, my friend,” he replied in Spanish“Everybody from —todos — Venezuela?” the reporter continued, in a halting mix of English and Spanish.🚨Breaking: Two migrant buses from Southern Border just...
Montana files legal challenge against Biden admin over plans to take land out of production
FIRST ON FOX: Montana filed a legal challenge against the Biden administration Friday, challenging a decision that take large swaths of land out of agricultural production. The filing, spearheaded by Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, challenges a decision the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) issued in late July approving a request from the American Prairie Reserve (AP), a conservation nonprofit organization, to allow bison grazing across tens of thousands of acres in central Montana. The decision effectively took large swaths of federal land once used for livestock grazing out of production.
