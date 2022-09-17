ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment

Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch

Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"

Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
GOLF
Golf.com

Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club

If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
CHARLOTTE, NC
golfmagic.com

Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision

Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
GOLF
Austonia

Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards

Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf.com

‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter

Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
GOLF
Golf.com

Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report

Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman asked 'not to attend' PGA Tour event he founded in Florida three decades ago

Greg Norman said Tuesday he will not attend this year’s QBE Shootout, the event he founded in Naples more than three decades ago. In an Instagram post, Norman wrote he was asked not to attend the tournament he has hosted and played in every year since its inception in 1989. While the golf legend did not specify who requested he skip the event, he said it was because of his involvement with LIV Golf, the controversial alternative to the PGA Tour funded by Saudi Arabia which began its inaugural season this year.
NAPLES, FL
Sportico

PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players

The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
GOLF
Triple H wants NBA star to join WWE: 'All he’s got to do is call me ... let's go'

A possible future NBA Hall of Famer has an open invite to the WWE. Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) said that he is ready for Dwight Howard to sign onto the company. Howard made a name for himself when he was a double-double machine with the Orlando Magic, but after a successful open tryout in Nashville over the summer, WWE's chief content officer wants him on board whenever he's ready.
WWE
