Read full article on original website
Related
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
golfmagic.com
Report: PGA Tour pro says he wants to "punch" LIV Golf's Talor Gooch
Before the emergence of the LIV Golf Invitational Series, it's fair to say that only the most ardent PGA Tour fans might have heard of Talor Gooch. When he was announced in the field of LIV Golf London, it caught the attention of golf fans because he represented the type of player analysts believed would have been unlikely to take the risk to join the upstart circuit so soon.
golfmagic.com
Louis Oosthuizen just might have LIV Golf Tour buyer's remorse: "It sucks"
Louis Oosthuizen, who has resigned his membership from the PGA Tour to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series, says it "sucks" he won't be able to compete in the forthcoming Presidents Cup. Oosthuizen - who previously stated that he "didn't understand the fuss about LIV" has a very strong record...
Golf.com
Quail Hollow Club membership price: What it reportedly costs to join the exclusive club
If you are a golf fan, Quail Hollow should be no stranger. Established in 1959, the prestigious Charlotte, N.C., club hosted the Kemper Open and the senior tour’s PaineWebber Invitational, and most recently it’s been home to the Wells Fargo Championship. In 2017 it hosted its first major (the PGA Championship, won by Justin Thomas), and this week it’s the site of the 14th playing of the Presidents Cup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
golfmagic.com
Adam Scott gives brutally honest answer about his LIV Golf Tour decision
Adam Scott has revealed why he has turned down the advances of the LIV Golf Invitational Series...for now. Cast your mind back to February and you may remember all the chatter about the LIV Golf Tour as it ramped up behind the scenes. Clearly, players like Tiger Woods and Rory...
Meet the 12 players on the United States 2022 Presidents Cup team
It’s time for the 2022 Presidents Cup. The competition will be held in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club. The course is a regular stop on the PGA Tour, hosting the Wells Fargo Championship, as well as the 2017 PGA Championship. Davis Love III is the captain for...
Forecaddie: A Ryder Cup Captain Fred Couples? Davis Love III thinks it could happen
The Man Out Front is still trying to wrap his head around Sweden’s Henrik Stenson joining LIV Golf then showing surprise that it cost the former British Open champ arguably the greatest honor of his career, the captaincy of the 2023 European Ryder Cup team. LIV Golf defections likely...
Phil Mickelson, Greg Norman have different stances on LIV Golf feud with PGA Tour
In his quest to get LIV Golf to qualify for world ranking points and be more widely accepted in the golf world, CEO Greg Norman said he has "no interest" in reaching a truce with the PGA Tour "because our product is working." But it doesn't sound like everyone playing...
RELATED PEOPLE
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: 'It's bittersweet'—Injured Will Zalatoris takes up U.S. teammates offer, comes out to watch practice
CHARLOTTE — Will Zalatoris made an appearance Wednesday at Quail Hollow Club, smiling and moving easily on the range and later walking a few holes with a group of U.S. players that included Cameron Young, his former teammate at nearby Wake Forest. Zalatoris was supposed to be a member...
Grandsons of a Masters champion, recent UT grad twins turned pro and are playing for their PGA Tour cards
Add the word ‘professional’ to twins Parker and Pierceson Coody’s substantive resumes. The Texas-Ex’s and former globally-ranked amateurs have started their professional golf careers and aren’t short on success. When twins Pierceson and Parker Coody graduated last spring from the University of Texas, they were fresh off a National Championship. Now the two, grandsons of 1971 Masters champ Charles Coody, are making their way through the professional ranks with hopes of making the PGA Tour and joining the ever-growing list of former Longhorns in professional golf. Pierceson and Parker are current competitors on the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA Tour - Canada, respectively, and have each seen success on their professional paths. Pierceson’s eyes are on the horizon, though, as he hopes to one day compete against his brother on the PGA Tour -- golf’s biggest stage.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Justin Thomas is as hard a 'no' as 'no' can get on a PGA Tour vs. LIV Golf team match
CHARLOTTE — An idea that has been bandied about by several notable members of the golf cognoscenti, among them longtime television broadcaster Gary McCord, is a call for a third men’s team match-play event. This one would feature PGA Tour players against LIV Golf series players. “You talk...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Golf Channel
Finally on U.S. team, Billy Horschel says haters 'don't know what the 'F' they're talking about'
Billy Horschel has been waiting 14 years for this moment, to be a part of a U.S. team. He remembers most vividly being passed over for the 2014 Ryder Cup despite winning two playoff events and later watching on television the Americans struggle to a five-point loss at Gleneagles. “I...
Golf.com
‘Twitter dorks’: Max Homa fires back at LIV critic on Twitter
Max Homa is feeling good this week. Fresh off opening the new PGA Tour season with his fifth victory, Homa is now in the U.S. team room at Quail Hollow, prepping to play his first-career team event at the Presidents Cup. But, as the saying goes, you can’t please everybody all the time.
Golf.com
Presidents Cup gala: WAGs, photos and the King of Quail Hollow | Rogers Report
Michael Jordan in the United Center. Tiger at Augusta. Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau. Claire Rogers on Instagram during Presidents Cup week. Hello friends and welcome to my personal Olympic games. Sure, I’m “looking forward” to the golf this week, but let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the Presidents Cup (and Ryder Cup) galas. We get to see the pros and their better halves all gussied up and earn a behind-the-scenes look at life on Tour … for free!
Shotgun Starts, Shorts and Sounds: Taking in LIV Golf From the Grounds
Gary Van Sickle checked out LIV Golf Chicago and found the setup and amenities enjoyable. Whether the on-course action is compelling is up to you.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman asked 'not to attend' PGA Tour event he founded in Florida three decades ago
Greg Norman said Tuesday he will not attend this year’s QBE Shootout, the event he founded in Naples more than three decades ago. In an Instagram post, Norman wrote he was asked not to attend the tournament he has hosted and played in every year since its inception in 1989. While the golf legend did not specify who requested he skip the event, he said it was because of his involvement with LIV Golf, the controversial alternative to the PGA Tour funded by Saudi Arabia which began its inaugural season this year.
Golf Digest
'I don't think I've ever been as nervous for anyone': Nick Price recalls famous Tiger Woods-Ernie Els Presidents Cup match
The Presidents Cup, sadly, does not have a history that's littered with memorable moments. That's to be expected with the way the United States side has dominated the International side in the previous 13 iterations of the biennial team event. In 2003, however, golf fans did bear witness to not...
PGA Tour Announces NFT Partnership, With Revenue Going to the Players
The PGA Tour officially announced a partnership with NFT company Autograph on Monday, with plans to launch a digital collectible platform early next year and distribute all of its revenue from the program directly to its member players. While product details are still being determined, the NFTs will be sold on a new platform, incorporating tournament video (both past and present) as well as more advanced shot data. The tour started this process late last year with an RFP for the video collectible category. After reviewing multiple bids and selecting Autograph—a company co-founded by Tom Brady that has also partnered with Tiger...
Triple H wants NBA star to join WWE: 'All he’s got to do is call me ... let's go'
A possible future NBA Hall of Famer has an open invite to the WWE. Triple H (aka Paul Levesque) said that he is ready for Dwight Howard to sign onto the company. Howard made a name for himself when he was a double-double machine with the Orlando Magic, but after a successful open tryout in Nashville over the summer, WWE's chief content officer wants him on board whenever he's ready.
WWE・
Fox News
792K+
Followers
182K+
Post
658M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1