The Prince and Princess of Wales did not cancel or rearrange their family skiing holiday to accommodate the return of Prince Harry and Meghan to the UK in September, a new book claims.In the forthcoming book The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, it is alleged that despite progress in healing family tensions with the late Queen, King Charles and the Queen Consort having been made by the Sussexes’ on their stop over in the UK, peace talks with William and Kate were unable to go ahead.The Waleses were reportedly enjoying a family skiing...

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 MINUTES AGO