Taste of Country

What the ‘Monarch’ Ending Means for Susan Sarandon on the Show

The premiere of Monarch on Fox stuffed a lot of drama into 60 minutes before it ended with something no one saw coming. Here's what it all means. Explaining the end of Ep. 1 of Monarch will require a bit of setup. A half-dozen plot lines started, some with only a single scene or a couple of lines of script that you may have missed if you returned late after a commercial break, or started late because of the unconventional start time (approx. 7:45). Warning: Big spoilers ahead.
Taste of Country

Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’

Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Taste of Country

Contest: Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘Monarch’ Guitar!

You've had the chance to watch FOX's Monarch. Now, enter to win an acoustic guitar with the names of the cast printed along the white wood body. If you missed the biggest television premiere of the season, no worries. You can watch or re-watch the first episode of Monarch now on Hulu. Be sure to watch Episode 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9PM ET, 8PM CT on FOX. Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel star in the country music drama, and you'll find all of their signatures along the front of this beautiful instrument. Enter below for a chance to win it.
Taste of Country

Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour

Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour. The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.
Deadline

‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode

Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
DoYouRemember?

‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show

In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
Taste of Country

Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs

Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

