What the ‘Monarch’ Ending Means for Susan Sarandon on the Show
The premiere of Monarch on Fox stuffed a lot of drama into 60 minutes before it ended with something no one saw coming. Here's what it all means. Explaining the end of Ep. 1 of Monarch will require a bit of setup. A half-dozen plot lines started, some with only a single scene or a couple of lines of script that you may have missed if you returned late after a commercial break, or started late because of the unconventional start time (approx. 7:45). Warning: Big spoilers ahead.
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Contest: Enter for a Chance to Win a ‘Monarch’ Guitar!
You've had the chance to watch FOX's Monarch. Now, enter to win an acoustic guitar with the names of the cast printed along the white wood body. If you missed the biggest television premiere of the season, no worries. You can watch or re-watch the first episode of Monarch now on Hulu. Be sure to watch Episode 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at 9PM ET, 8PM CT on FOX. Trace Adkins, Susan Sarandon and Anna Friel star in the country music drama, and you'll find all of their signatures along the front of this beautiful instrument. Enter below for a chance to win it.
Kelsea Ballerini Releases Friendship Anthem, ‘If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)’ [Listen]
Kelsea Ballerini is giving fans another taste of her upcoming album, Subject to Change, with the release of album track, "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," on Friday (Sept. 16). Co-written by Ballerini, Julian Bunetta and Shane McAnally, this ultra-country tune finds the singer telling a sort of...
Hear Scotty McCreery’s ‘Nothin’ Right’ From ‘Same Truck’ Deluxe Version
New music from Scotty McCreery is on the horizon. The country hitmaker has surprise-announced an upcoming deluxe edition of his 2021 album, Same Truck. Slated to drop on Nov. 18, the expanded project will include six new songs, including the just-released "Nothin’ Right.”. Co-written by McCreery, James McNair, Jordan...
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Peter Tork Loved 1 of The Monkees’ Albums That Wasn’t ‘Bubblegum Music’
Peter Tork revealed what he thought about all of The Monkees' albums from the 1980s and 1990s. He said one of the albums was different from the band's early music.
Carly Pearce Says Bringing the ACM Honors to Television Was ‘A Really Fun Challenge’
On Tuesday (Sept. 13), the 2022 ACM Honors ceremony will hit the small screen, airing on FOX for the very first time. That's a big step forward for show host Carly Pearce, who says that even though she hosted the ACM Honors in 2021, too, helming a special for television broadcast poses special, interesting challenges.
Beyoncé Sends Sheryl Lee Ralph ‘Wonderful’ Flowers After Her Historic Emmys Win
The award-winning pair have something in common — they both previously took on the role of Deena Jones in “Dreamgirls.”
Josh Turner Announces New Christmas Special and Holiday Tour
Josh Turner is getting into the holiday spirit already with the announcement of a new Christmas special and 2022 Christmas tour. The special, King Size Manger, is part of the Gaither Gospel Series and features Turner singing holiday tunes from his 2021 Christmas album of the same name. The special was filmed at the Grove in Murfreesboro, Tenn., and has collaborations with Pat McLaughlin, Rhonda Vincent, the Turner Family (featuring Turner's wife, Jennifer, and sons Hampton, Colby, Marion and Hawke) and more.
‘Boy Meets World’: Trina McGee Opens Up About Why Angela Was Missing From Series Finale Episode
Trina McGee is opening up about what really happened in the series finale of Boy Meets World and why her character was missing from the episode. McGee portrayed Angela Moore for the last three seasons of the ABC sitcom and during an appearance on the rewatch podcast Pod Meets World, she talked about why she was not in the last episode of the series. “I was told, in kind of a weird off-handed way by a very important person that you guys all went to [showrunner] Michael Jacobs, and you said ‘We don’t want her in the last episode. She’s somehow taking our...
‘Quantum Leap’ Star Scott Bakula Faced Unique Challenges On The Original Show
In a sense, it kind of feels like we’ve all been through the Quantum Accelerator when you stop to consider that the original Quantum Leap made its debut 33 years ago. With the new version set to premiere on September 19 on NBC, one might be prone to ask, where has all that time gone? Time, of course, was always on the mind of original series star Scott Bakula, who played no small part in making the series so unique.
Luke Bryan, Kane Brown + Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach 2023 Lineup
Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton and Kane Brown will each headline a day of Stagecoach 2023. The festival revealed its full lineup on Monday (Sept. 12), boasting a three-day experience packed full of country and Americana music. Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum and Brooks & Dunn...
Chapel Hart and Darius Rucker Sing ‘Something to Talk About’ on ‘AGT’ Finale [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) Chapel Hart took the stage immediately after fellow contestant Drake Milligan performed with Jon Pardi. The three women strutted on the stage, and the group's Danica Hart began belting the classic song while Devynn Hart and Trea Swindle provided backup vocals. Rucker joined on the...
‘Monarch’ Is FOX’s Biggest Fall Debut by a Scripted Show in 3 Years
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The highly-anticipated country drama Monarch finally premiered on FOX on Sunday, Sept. 11, to a large audience. One report says 3.8 million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode, with another 1.5 million catching the encore presentation, for a total of 5.3 million total viewers.
John Michael Montgomery Injured After His Bus Overturns
John Michael Montgomery was involved in a serious bus crash on Friday (Sept. 9) that left three people injured. The country singer was on his way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident occurred. Montgomery says he'll need several weeks to recover. WATE-TV in Campbell County, Tenn., shares...
Scotty McCreery’s Hit Machine Keeps Churning With ‘It Matters to Her’ [Listen]
Scotty McCreery's new single "It Matters for Her" works for two really simple reasons: The first is the genuine — but not overpowering — vocal performance. The soon-to-be-dad never oversells his good guy advice. There are times for a vocalist to make a statement, but this isn't one...
‘The Office’: Melora Hardin Ensured John Krasinski Was ‘Particularly Uncomfortable’ in 1 Scene
Melora Hardin seemed to have a ton of fun bringing Jan Levinson to life. How did she execute one of her most hilarious scenes?
Listen to the 10 Best Trisha Yearwood Songs
Trisha Yearwood's best songs are staples on any legitimate country playlist. Since her debut in 1991, the singer has not only dabbled in a variety of styles, but has also earned a longevity few artists have the good fortune or talent to sustain. Over the past quarter-century, she’s navigated label switches, an ever-changing music industry and the release of 10 studio albums, coming out successful every time.
Little Big Town Passed on This Country Hit + Nope, They’re Not Mad About It – Taste of Country Nights, On Demand
Evan Paul hosts Taste of Country Nights, On Demand, a weekly country music interview podcast that focuses on the music. Follow wherever podcasts are found, like Apple Podcasts and Spotify and leave a rating and review. This show is part of the Townsquare Media On Demand network.
