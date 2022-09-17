DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson announced at the Detroit Auto Show the launch of two mobile SOS offices to serve mid and west Michigan. The North American International Auto Show opened to the public in Detroit over the weekend on Sept. 17, and on Monday SOS Benson was at the show announcing the beginning of two additional offices. The offices will set up shop in the lobbies and spaces of community organizations, providing all SOS transactions besides testings.

