fox2detroit.com

Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park

GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
GROSSE POINTE PARK, MI
candgnews.com

No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High

ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a threat was reported at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20. According to reports, the school was put on lockdown at around 11:48 a.m. by the school’s principal after a student reportedly told a school official there was another student armed with a gun and another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
HometownLife.com

Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%

New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Secretary of State announces new mobile offices at Detroit Auto Show

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson announced at the Detroit Auto Show the launch of two mobile SOS offices to serve mid and west Michigan. The North American International Auto Show opened to the public in Detroit over the weekend on Sept. 17, and on Monday SOS Benson was at the show announcing the beginning of two additional offices. The offices will set up shop in the lobbies and spaces of community organizations, providing all SOS transactions besides testings.
MICHIGAN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
PLEASANT LAKE, MI
thevarsitynews.net

Bloomfield on the River Apartments

Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal

Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE

