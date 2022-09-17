Read full article on original website
Related
fox2detroit.com
Residents rankled at parking lot proposal that would raze homes in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich.(FOX2) - Grosse Pointe Park is looking to convert a residential area into parking lots for local businesses - but not everyone is on board. "I didn’t move here in 2015 because I thought, ‘You know what’s going to be great? They’re going to tear down a bunch of houses and we’re going to have parking lots,’" said one resident.
candgnews.com
No threats found following lockdown at Stoney Creek High
ROCHESTER HILLS — The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a threat was reported at Stoney Creek High School Sept. 20. According to reports, the school was put on lockdown at around 11:48 a.m. by the school’s principal after a student reportedly told a school official there was another student armed with a gun and another student claimed to have heard a gunshot in the building.
Police on scene, students evacuated at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills
Police officers are on the scene at Stoney Creek High School in Rochester Hills, where students have been evacuated. Official said there are no known injuries.
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HometownLife.com
Wayne County's COVID cases up 26.5%; Oakland County cases surge 27.69%
New coronavirus cases leaped in Michigan in the week ending Sunday, rising 15.9% as 18,375 cases were reported. The previous week had 15,854 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Michigan ranked fifth among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY...
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WILX-TV
Michigan Secretary of State announces new mobile offices at Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Secretary of State (SOS) Jocelyn Benson announced at the Detroit Auto Show the launch of two mobile SOS offices to serve mid and west Michigan. The North American International Auto Show opened to the public in Detroit over the weekend on Sept. 17, and on Monday SOS Benson was at the show announcing the beginning of two additional offices. The offices will set up shop in the lobbies and spaces of community organizations, providing all SOS transactions besides testings.
Workers seriously injured after semi-truck trailer falls on top of them at Macomb County Kroger distribution center
Two workers are hospitalized after part of a semi-truck fell on them while working at a Kroger distribution center in Macomb County on Tuesday.
Mobile Secretary of State services coming to western, central Michigan
When people in southeastern Michigan can’t easily get to a Michigan Secretary of State office, the agency can bring those services to them. Now, that assistance expands to western and central Michigan, too. The SOS is adding two mobile offices to its fleet of one, Secretary of State Jocelyn...
State orders company that caused Flint River spill to end use of waste transport tunnels
FLINT, MI -- Lockhart Chemical, the company responsible for spilling thousands of gallons of an oil-based substance into the Flint River in June, has been ordered to immediately stop its use of leaky underground waste and storm water tunnels for disposal. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, Genesee County Sheriff Chris...
ClickOnDetroit.com
$23 million housing development project breaks ground in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT – City officials broke ground on a $23 million development project in Southwest Detroit on Tuesday. The Brooke will be located on 2420 Bagley Street near Honey Bee market and will include 78 apartment units and 2,105 square feet of storefront space. This new building will be replacing...
themanchestermirror.com
Good discussions at Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association meeting
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. submitted by Pleasant Lake Property Owners Association. More than 40 Pleasant Lake residents turned out for presentations and discussions on lake and safety issues at the Freedom Township Hall on September 11. The kickoff presenter was...
Meet the Ann Arbor-area slaughterhouse founders working to bring local meat to your table
WASHTENAW COUNTY — It began with 200 barbeque chicken sliders. Wendy Banka, a biologist by training who raises chickens in her Ann Arbor backyard, wanted the sandwiches for a 2014 fundraiser at Bill’s Beer Garden supporting small farmers. Naturally, she thought, the chicken should come from local poultry...
19 Michigan educators chosen for 'Clear the List' campaign
Everything purchased will benefit students in Grand Rapids, Muskegon, Kalamazoo, the U.P., Detroit and beyond
“The winter season will be here soon”; Oakland County Road Commission looking to hire full-time workers
The RCOC tells WWJ that the minimum wage for the position for the first six months is $20 per hour. Once an employee completes the six-month probationary period, the minimum wage jumps to $22 per hour.
thevarsitynews.net
Bloomfield on the River Apartments
Bloomfield on the River... A unique apartment community in northern Oakland County...offers you the ambiance of a suburban location with the convenience of metropolitan shopping,entertainment and services. Conveniently located on Telegraph Road. Relax by the river or try a little fishing. Accepts Section 8. Location. 311 S Telegraph Rd, Pontiac,...
Detroit News
Marrocco pleads guilty in Macomb County corruption scandal
Former Macomb County Public Works Commissioner Anthony Marrocco pleaded guilty to attempted extortion Tuesday, two years after being charged in a corruption scandal that saw him fall from being one of Metro Detroit's longest-serving and most powerful politicians. The surprise guilty plea in front of U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man. A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky...
Here's the punishment for Warren councilman who handcuffed woman over BLM stickers
A Warren city councilman accused of chasing down and handcuffing a woman who put Black Lives Matter stickers on yard signs for then-President Donald Trump has pleaded no contest to a lesser offense. Warren City Councilman Edward Kabacinski entered the plea Monday in 38th District Court in Eastpointe, the day...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America
Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
Comments / 1