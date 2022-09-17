Will Muschamp met with boos, then hugs, during return to South Carolina

Will Muschamp was one of the first Georgia coaches off the bus as the No. 1 Bulldogs arrived Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium for the matchup against South Carolina.

Wearing a gray suit with a white dress shirt and glasses around his neck, Muschamp grabbed his belongings and walked into the stadium as hundreds of Georgia fans were there to greet the team. Muschamp is in his second year on the Georgia staff and first as co-defensive coordinator for former teammate Kirby Smart and the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Muschamp also led the Bulldogs’ coaches out of the visiting tunnel and onto the field just before kickoff. A chorus of boos grew louder as fans noticed his presence at the home of the Gamecocks.

But Muschamp and Bulldogs defense had the final say Saturday, allowing just a late fourth-quarter touchdown in the 48-7 victory.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Muschamp, who was the head coach at South Carolina from 2016-20. He is one of three former USC coaches now on Georgia’s staff. Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo, who both coached under Muschamp at USC, are in their first year on Smart’s staff. All are former Georgia players.

After the game, Muschamp was greeted by several former Gamecocks players and staff. MarShawn Lloyd, Jovaughn Gwyn, Josh Vann and Alex Huntley were among the group to shake hands with or hug Muschamp after the game.

In the Georgia tunnel, Muschamp greeted and hugged several of the Bulldogs’ coaches.

“He didn’t talk about it, but we knew where he came from,” Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said. “We wanted to dedicate this game to him and put all of our heart and soul in the game to him, and let him leave with happy face and a smile.”

“I feel like you saw it in his eyes and we knew how much this meant to him,” Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo said. “Coach Muschamp was here as a coach himself, but we also wanted to come out and continue to execute like that.”

Forty-six players on USC’s current 119-man roster either played under or were recruited by Muschamp, dating back to 2017. This week, some of those players spoke about Muschamp’s return and talked about the positive impact he had on their careers.

Lloyd praised Muschamp, saying he was a “big reason” he came to South Carolina.

“He’s a great coach, and I loved him,” Lloyd said Tuesday. “No hard feelings, still love the coach. I just feel like things had to change.”

Muschamp led the Gamecocks to three bowl appearances, including the 2017 Outback Bowl where they defeated Michigan 26-19. It was the first time since 2013 that USC had a winning record in the Southeastern Conference.

But the Gamecocks went 4-8 in 2019 and were 2-5 to start 2020 when Muschamp was dismissed midseason. USC agreed to pay Muschamp $12.9 million as part of the buyout settlement that both parties signed on Dec. 30, 2020.

Muschamp, who joined Georgia’s staff as analyst in 2021, has only spoken publicly once to reporters since his USC dismissal. He wasn’t asked about and didn’t address his time at USC.

“First of all, I appreciate the opportunity Coach Smart gave me to come back to my alma mater, the University of Georgia, to live in Athens. It’s been an awesome experience, obviously,” Muschamp said.

The players definitely love having Muschamp help call the Georgia defense.

“Coach Muschamp is everything you want in a defensive coordinator,” Dumas-Johnson said. “He is a defensive guy and brings the energy, day in and day out. He is a good guy to be around.”